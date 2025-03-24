Titans took Cam Ward to dinner before Miami QB's Pro Day

The Tennessee Titans could very well be thinking about going with a quarterback with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Titans hold the first overall pick in next month's draft, and much has been made as to how they'll use the selection.

While many believe Tennessee could bolster their defense by selecting Abdul Carter, others speculate that the Titans could be considering Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. According to a report from Titans writer Paul Kuharsky on X, Tennessee took Ward out to dinner last night.

For Tennessee to go out of their way to have a formal one-on-one meeting with Ward, taking him to a private dinner, shows a significant interest from the club in the Miami Hurricanes quarterback.

Most draft analysts have Ward ranked as the top signal-caller in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He wrapped up a senior campaign in Miami in which he passed for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also proved capable of making plays with his legs, rushing the football 60 times for 204 yards and four touchdowns. Now, Ward will take his talents to the NFL and is expected to be a very early selection in the 2025 draft.

If the Titans' latest actions are any indication, he could be selected as early as first overall when festivities get underway in Green Bay.

Will Tennessee select a quarterback with their first overall pick?

Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

The Titans have a lot of work to do on their roster if they want to contend for an AFC South title in the next few years. Tennessee could use its first overall selection at any position available on the board and would see an instant improvement.

Ward would seemingly be a great selection from the club to lead their franchise into the future. But there are concerns that he would be entering a losing situation with no real pieces around him to help him succeed.

Tennessee finished their 2024 campaign with a 3-14 record with Will Levis at quarterback. Levis had a rather poor performance on the season, alternating starting responsibilities at times with backup Mason Rudolph.

It will be interesting to see if the Titans do, in fact, take a chance on Ward with their first overall selection, essentially calling it quits on Levis, whom they drafted in the second round back in 2022 with their 33rd overall selection.

