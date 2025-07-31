  • home icon
  Titans WR Calvin Ridley reacts to Cam Ward's poor Madden NFL 26 rookie rating

By Arnold
Published Jul 31, 2025 11:54 GMT
Titans WR Calvin Ridley reacts to Cam Ward
Titans WR Calvin Ridley reacts to Cam Ward's poor Madden NFL 26 rookie rating (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Tennessee Titans wideout Calvin Ridley had a hilarious reaction to quarterback Cam Ward's relatively low rating among rookies on Madden NFL 26.

The video game's creators gave Ward a 72 overall rating, which was below many other players from the 2025 class, including Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty and Cam Skattebo, among others.

When Ridley caught a glimpse of the rookie ratings on Madden NFL 26, he reacted with just one laughing emoji.

Notably, the Titans took Ward with the top pick in this year's NFL draft. He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in his last year of college football at Miami.

Travis Hunter won the Heisman last season, while Ashton Jeanty finished as the Heisman runner-up. The Jacksonville Jaguars took Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the draft, while the Las Vegas Raiders selected Jeanty with the No. 6 pick.

Madden 26 will release on Aug. 14. However, fans can pre-order the game for early access seven days before the official release.

Titans QB Cam Ward heaps praise on wideout Calvin Ridley

Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward - Source: Getty
Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward - Source: Getty

In a video that Cam Ward uploaded on his YouTube channel earlier in July, the Titans QB heaped praise on his teammate Calvin Ridley while discussing his offensive targets.

"That boy there (Ridley), different," Ward said. "How he moves, everything. Now that I, like, see what a receiver’s supposed to be like? That’s why I’m glad (Titans wideouts) Elic (Ayomanor), Chim (Chimere Dike), Strep (Xavier Restrepo), Bryce (Oliver), all the guys in our room, I’m glad they got him."
Ridley signed a four-year $92 million contract with the Titans in 2024. He previously played for the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Last season, Ridley recorded 1,017 yards and four touchdowns on 64 receptions. However, the Titans failed to qualify for the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if Ward can lead the Titans to the postseason in his rookie year.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

