Titans WR Calvin Ridley reacts to Cam Ward's poor Madden NFL 26 rookie rating

Tennessee Titans wideout Calvin Ridley had a hilarious reaction to quarterback Cam Ward's relatively low rating among rookies on Madden NFL 26.The video game's creators gave Ward a 72 overall rating, which was below many other players from the 2025 class, including Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty and Cam Skattebo, among others.Bussin' With The Boys @BussinWTBLINKMadden NFL 26 rookie ratings:- Travis Hunter: 84- Ashton Jeanty: 81- Mykel Williams: 78- Tetairoa McMillan: 77- Cam Skattebo: 73- Cam Ward: 71 ￼When Ridley caught a glimpse of the rookie ratings on Madden NFL 26, he reacted with just one laughing emoji.Notably, the Titans took Ward with the top pick in this year's NFL draft. He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in his last year of college football at Miami.Travis Hunter won the Heisman last season, while Ashton Jeanty finished as the Heisman runner-up. The Jacksonville Jaguars took Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the draft, while the Las Vegas Raiders selected Jeanty with the No. 6 pick.Madden 26 will release on Aug. 14. However, fans can pre-order the game for early access seven days before the official release.Titans QB Cam Ward heaps praise on wideout Calvin RidleyTennessee Titans QB Cam Ward - Source: GettyIn a video that Cam Ward uploaded on his YouTube channel earlier in July, the Titans QB heaped praise on his teammate Calvin Ridley while discussing his offensive targets.&quot;That boy there (Ridley), different,&quot; Ward said. &quot;How he moves, everything. Now that I, like, see what a receiver’s supposed to be like? That’s why I’m glad (Titans wideouts) Elic (Ayomanor), Chim (Chimere Dike), Strep (Xavier Restrepo), Bryce (Oliver), all the guys in our room, I’m glad they got him.&quot;Ridley signed a four-year $92 million contract with the Titans in 2024. He previously played for the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.Last season, Ridley recorded 1,017 yards and four touchdowns on 64 receptions. However, the Titans failed to qualify for the playoffs.It will be interesting to see if Ward can lead the Titans to the postseason in his rookie year.