Titans WR Xavier Restrepo shares patriotic message for fallen heroes in emotional Memorial Day post

Xavier Restrepo took the opportunity on Memorial Day to pay tribute to fallen soldiers of his nation.
The Tennessee Titans wide receiver, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent, used his Instagram account to send a respectful message.
Restrepo posted a picture of himself with his right hand on his chest while his left hand held his helmet. In the caption, he wrote:
"God bless those who sacrificed so we could be free."
Memorial Day is one of the federal holidays in the United States. It honors and mourns the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces around the world. It does not have an official date, instead being held on the last Monday of May.
Around the NFL circles, tributes were many. Franchises such as the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos, among others, shared messages about the holiday. The league's official profile is spreading their tributes on their official account.
One of the league's most famous stories involves Pat Tillman, who played as a safety for the Arizona Cardinals for four years (1998-2001) but retired to serve in the military. He was killed by friendly fire in 2004.
Xavier Restrepo to keep playing with Cam Ward in his professional career
Restrepo had 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 2024 season, and he was expected to be a mid-round pick in the 2025 draft.
However, disaster struck for his draft stock after an extremely poor number during his 40-yard dash. He ran a 4.86 in the NFL combine, later justifying that his performance was affected because of a hamstring injury. But the number remained stuck in the minds of NFL executives, and he went undrafted after seven rounds.
However, the wide receiver already has an NFL contract. He signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent, pairing forces with Cam Ward, his college football quarterback, who became the first overall pick in the draft. Even though the draft was a setback, he's on track to start his career in the league.
