TJ Watt and Aaron Donald? Mike Florio names potential trade scenario if Los Angeles Rams start slow

Aaron Donald and TJ Watt are two of some of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Getting them on the same team would be a sight to behold, but it is seemingly impossible. However, according to Mike Florio, that might not be the case. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, he named the mid-season trade deadline and next spring as two windows that potentially could see the superstar traded to join TJ Watt's Steelers.

"I'm interested in what you said about Aaron Donald, because after the Super Bowl, the vibe was he wanted to get back to the Pittsburgh area... He had grown weary of splitting time between Pittsburgh and L.A. and you're out there for six, seven months of the year and it really is two different worlds..."

He continued, claiming that the pass rusher could threaten retirement if not traded:

"After this year he very easily can say, 'Just trade me and get value for me or I will retire... If we get to October 31 [and] they're 2-6 or worse... 2-6 may be the best case scenario for the Rams... it's just something to keep an eye on."

Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald entering pivotal season

Aaron Donald at Atlanta Falcons v Los Angeles Rams

The leading passrusher for Sean McVay is no spring chicken anymore. The pass rusher is entering his age 32 season and is coming off a down year. In 2022, he played in just 11 games and earned five sacks. In 2021, he had perfect attendance and earned 12.5 sacks.

At this point, his 2023 season could go any number of ways depending on how the Los Angeles Rams perform. At this point, the biggest concern across the roster is health. Matthew Stafford missed about half of 2022 due to injury in addition to Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.

If all three can stay healthy, the Los Angeles Rams might be able to bounce back to being a contender in the NFC. However, before the injury, Stafford had thrown for just ten touchdowns and eight interceptions through nine games of action, leaving the team with a 3-6 record.

Fans of the Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp hope that last year was just a Super Bowl hangover and the ship will right itself quickly. One can only wait and see.

