TJ Watt Injury Update: Who are Possible Backups For Him in Fantasy Football 2022?

The Pittsburgh Steelers might face a huge loss as their outside linebacker TJ Watt was injured in their Week 1 game on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 11. The Steelers defeated the Bengals in an overtime win by a score of 23-20. However, two crucial players in running back Najee Harris and linebacker TJ Watt suffered injuries.

With the reigning Defensive Player of the Year injured, the Steelers' situation becomes worrisome as they head further into the season.

While TJ Watt is away from the league, Malik Reed and Jamir Jones will play in his place. Fantasy football managers who drafted Watt will have to look for a backup in his absence.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Steelers reigning defensive player of the year TJ Watt is still waiting on more information, but the belief is his pectoral injury will not require surgery and is not season-ending, sources tell me and @TomPelissero . He could be back in six weeks or so. #Steelers reigning defensive player of the year TJ Watt is still waiting on more information, but the belief is his pectoral injury will not require surgery and is not season-ending, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He could be back in six weeks or so. https://t.co/jf4JTyutJf

The Steelers will face the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Miami Dolphins in the coming weeks before Watt possibly returns. The best backup options for Watt in fantasy football are Aaron Donald, Haason Reddick, Miles Garrett, Sam Hubbard, Alex Highsmith, and Joey Bosa.

While Watt is a leading linebacker, fantasy managers will have to rely on their backups for a while.

What happened to TJ Watt?

TJ Watt's 2022 campaign came to a halt as he sustained a torn pectoral against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter. The Steelers shared a few details after the linebacker headed to the locker room, but they're still awaiting official reports with more specifics about the situation.

The Steelers are a bit relieved, though, as Watt might not require surgery for his pectoral injury. He will undergo rehab and will most likely make a comeback this season, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

What is a Torn Pectoral's recovery time?

Watt was waiting for second and third opinions from doctors on whether he should go for surgery. If surgery is the prime option, Watt will be out for the season as he will need a recovery time of six months to a year.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: The #Steelers and TJ Watt are weighing options surrounding his pec injury, with both rehab-only and surgery as the options. Plus, more on RB Najee Harris and his foot. From NFL Now: The #Steelers and TJ Watt are weighing options surrounding his pec injury, with both rehab-only and surgery as the options. Plus, more on RB Najee Harris and his foot. https://t.co/rYAwSyWHff

According to NFL Network, the linebacker is still waiting on the final confirmation, but will most likely need rehab. If that is the case, he will be out for approximately six weeks.

