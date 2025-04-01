TMZ reveals identity of Tom Brady's 'mystery woman' at David Beckham's 50th birthday party in Florida

Retired soccer superstar David Beckham's 50th birthday party at Cipriani Downtown Miami in Florida on Sunday was unsurprisingly a star-studded affair. The attendees at the bash included his business associates and friends from the entertainment and sports world, like former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was dressed in all-black and filmed heading inside the venue. However, he wasn't alone. He was seen fixing a man's suit outside the lavish Italian restaurant and was accompanied by a woman who wasn't fully visible on the camera.

The rumor mill on social media went into overdrive as fans and entertainment journalists, most notably TMZ, began their hunt to find the identity of the brunette who entered and left the party with the retired quarterback.

The first presumption was it was the 47-year-old's "new love interest." However, much to the disappointment of many, that wasn't the case. The woman was Heather Domi, former Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers star Tie Domi's wife.

Heather is a businesswoman who runs her real estate company, Heather Domi Team. She's also a member of Compass' Sports and Entertainment division, which specializes in helping athletes and artists relocate.

The man getting his suit fixed from Brady was Tie Domi, who has been friends with the retired quarterback for several years and attended Beckham's birthday bash with him.

Is Tom Brady dating anyone?

Since announcing his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady has safeguarded details of his love life. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was reportedly dating Russian fashion model Irina Shayk for a few months between 2023 and 2024. However, neither the quarterback nor the 39-year-old confirmed the speculation.

Brady was then rumored to be dating Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooks Nader. However, the reports, as was the case with his alleged romance with Shayk, remained unconfirmed.

Brady has been busy over the past year honing his craft as an analyst for Fox Sports and helping the Las Vegas Raiders bounce back after a dismal 2024 campaign.

Despite not having an official title except minority owner, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is lending his expertise and leading the franchise's quest to return to relevancy. With the draft just three weeks away, Brady is likely busy helping the Raiders' front office and new coach Pete Carroll build their draft strategy that would ensure they land players who could make an instant impact.

