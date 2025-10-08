  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "To honor the number of sacks he'll take": NFL fans react to Joe Flacco's no. 16 jersey after QB's Bengals trade

"To honor the number of sacks he'll take": NFL fans react to Joe Flacco's no. 16 jersey after QB's Bengals trade

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 08, 2025 23:04 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Wednesday that new acquisition Joe Flacco will wear the No. 16 jersey. The veteran quarterback was brought in by the franchise on Tuesday via a trade with the Cleveland Browns, where he started the first four games of the season.

Ad

Flacco is coming in to cover for the Bengals’ injured starter, Joe Burrow. The team has started Jake Browning at quarterback in the last three games, but he's struggled significantly in the role, with the team losing all of those games. This necessitated the need to bring in Flacco.

Joe Flacco has worn a host of jersey numbers in his NFL career across different destinations. He wore No. 5 with the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and New York Jets. He wore No. 19 in his return to the New York Jets before donning the No. 15 with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the Bengals' No. 5 jersey currently being worn by Tee Higgins and No. 15 by Charlie Jones, Flacco opted for the No. 16 jersey. The jersey number was previously worn by wide receiver Trenton Irwin, from his arrival in 2019 and his departure at the end of last season.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

There's been a lot of reaction from NFL fans on the new jersey number of Joe Flacco with the Bengals. His acquisition itself has come as a surprise to many, coming just a few days after the Browns benched him for Dillon Gabriel.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Bengals DC believes Joe Flacco still has it in him

The Cincinnati Bengals have had to face Joe Flacco this season. He was leading the Cleveland Browns offense when the two teams faced off in the season opener. Defensive coordinator Al Golden described what it looked like facing Flacco, noting he's still a quarterback who can make things happen.

"We were fortunate that we got two ricochets on the interceptions, but in terms of his ability not to throw the ball away, put the ball in bad spots, he didn't really put the ball in danger at all," Golden said.
Ad
"I know we got pressure a couple of times and sacked him a couple of times, but I thought he managed the game really well. "His arm still scares you. He still has power in his arm. He can push the ball downfield."

Joe Flacco completed 31 of 45 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown for the Browns as the Bengals sealed a narrow 17-16 win at Huntington Bank Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. He might be leading the Bengals offense against the Browns when they meet again in January.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications