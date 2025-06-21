“Today’s the day”- Drake Maye suits up as bridegroom as fiancée Ann Michael Hudson announces wedding with dreamy lakeside snippets

Drake Maye and his fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson, announced their wedding date, and it is "today," i.e., Saturday. On Instagram, Ann posted pictures with Drake and wrote:

"Today’s the day!!!!👰🏻‍♀️ I love you and can’t wait to marry you.❤️"

While the wedding bells are officially ringing for Drake and Ann Michael, the bride-to-be is also sharing BTS from her D-Day on Instagram Story.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @amh811)

Drake engaged with his longtime girlfriend Ann on January 15. The New England Patriots QB proposed on a beach, sharing photos of the moment on Instagram with the caption:

“Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!”

From Jayden Daniels and Jaxson Dart to Joe Milton, Caleb Williams and JJ McCarthy, football stars sent wishes as Drake and Ann celebrated a big relationship milestone.

Others included Caleb Williams, Mason Rudolph and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @Drake.Maye)

That said, their engagement came shortly after Maye wrapped up his rookie NFL season.

The couple has been together since middle school and both attended the University of North Carolina.

Ann Michael graduated in May 2025 with a business degree, alongside minors in Entrepreneurship and Conflict Management.

Congratulations are in order for Drake Maye and Ann Michael Hudson

The moment Ann Michael Hudson made the big announcement, NFL stars' wives and girlfriends rushed to wish the couple.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end, Brock Bowers' GF, Cameron Rose Newell, commented:

"So perfect. Can’t wait !!!!"

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, wrote:

"Love y’all!!!!!"

Mitchell Trubisky's wife, Hill, wished:

"Congrats 💍"

Source: (Via Instagram/ @amh811)

Drake Maye was drafted by the New England Patriots with the third pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He started 12 games in 2024, throwing for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Now, heading into his second season, the Patriots are building around Maye as their franchise QB, with Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels working to become the new offensive identity.

