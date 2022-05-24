×
Todd Gurley opens up on plans of potential NFL return

Todd Gurley is considering an NFL return
Andrew Hughes
ANALYST
Modified May 24, 2022 09:14 AM IST
Todd Gurley hasn't played since the COVID-19-stricken 2020 season, and the former Georgia star running back is reportedly not yet considering a return to the NFL.

While Gurley hasn’t ruled out playing again just yet, he believes that family, business ventures and “chilling and enjoying (himself)” are his top priorities at this point. Not football.

The point was stressed when Gurley revealed to NBC LX that he didn't yearn to play last season when watching NFL games:

“There was never not one time where I watched a game and was like, ‘I wish I was out there.' I appreciated my time in the league, and I’ve done things I could have never even dreamed about.”
Nobody in the NFL has scored more touchdowns since 2016 than Todd Gurley (69).And remember... @TG3II didn't even play a snap last season. https://t.co/vsSOIVkQW5

Here's what Todd Gurley is doing now

Todd Gurley was a valuable addition to the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams when he was selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, going on to rush for more than 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns in three of his first four seasons per NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk host Mike Florio.

His lone season in Atlanta (2020) saw him function as a workhorse for as long as possible, but it was clear the Falcons were simply trying to get what they could out of Gurley's arthritic knee.

Now that Gurley is enjoying his retirement and not considering an NFL return, he is moving into the business side of football. Fan Controlled Football announced this past Friday that Gurley is now a part-owner of the FCF Beasts. The Bulldog legend will be partnering with former Raiders/Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch, former Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, and former WNBA basketball player Renee Montgomery.

People have a skewed view of success. Todd Gurley made $50M in 6 years and is still just 27. Nothing about that says bust to me

One NFL opinion Gurley does have is being happy for his former Rams teammates, who just won Super Bowl LVI this past February. Here's what he had to say about their championship triumph:

“Happy for guys like AD that really work hard. Guys like Jalen Ramsey that put in work. Obviously gotta go with all my running back guys, seeing guys like Cam Akers come back from an Achilles in four months. Sony Michel getting traded from the Patriots, not only did he beat the Rams in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, he’s also won one with them, as well. Guys like Darrell Henderson. So, you always get excited for the guys. It’s never just about you. Yeah, everyone would love a ring. But at the end of the day, it’s about being able to congratulate and then see other guys succeed and being happy for them.”

There you have it. Todd Gurley isn't coming back, but you can catch him being involved with the sport in some form in the very near future.

Edited by Windy Goodloe
