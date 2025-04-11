Todd McShay believes Shedeur Sanders is tailor-made for Steelers’ rivals

Shedeur Sanders is projected to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. He has been linked to several different teams as rumored landing spots and is expected to be picked inside of the first round.

Ad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of his potential destinations, but Todd McShay believes he is a better fit with one of their AFC North divisional rivals. He explained why he thinks Sanders makes sense as a quarterback target for the Cleveland Browns during an episode of The McShay Show.

McShay stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kevin Stefanski, I think, would have an awesome time with Shedeur Sanders because Kevin's won with those guys. Kevin's used to fast processors, precision, play on time, I'll get to you on time, I know you can do that, and I don't need that huge arm. I don't need mobility, because I like guys that are going to carve people up."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

McShay clearly believes that Sanders' style of playing quarterback clearly fits with what Stefanski prefers in his signal caller. The Browns are likely to have the ability to draft him if they choose to do so as they currently have the number-two overall pick. The Tennessee Titans are rumored to be interested in Cam Ward with the top pick, so Sanders should be available for them.

Browns QB outlook if they draft Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns recently received bad news on Deshaun Watson after he suffered a knee injury last year. The injury is reportedly expecteds to keep him out for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. This creates a major hole at their quarterback position as they look tounce back from a disappointing season last year.

Ad

The injury to Watson resulted in them bringing in Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco during the offseason. Flacco found success with the Browns previously as a fill-in option, but the long-term outlook of their current options is uninspiring. Watson has also struggled as their starter, so the second-overall pick could give them a chance to reset the position and change the direction of their franchise.

Shedeur Sanders is their most likely candidate to do so as he may be the best quarterback available when they are on the clock. Todd McShay explained that his style is also ideal for Stefnaski's offensive system, so the pairing could be exatly what they need to turn things around and get back to being competitive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.