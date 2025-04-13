Todd McShay urges to draft Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders amid Derek Carr's injury setback

NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay believes that the New Orleans Saints should select Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart over Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

On Friday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed that current Saints starting QB Derek Carr has a major shoulder injury that may result in him missing the entire 2025 season.

"The #Saints suddenly have a major QB question: Starter Derek Carr is now dealing with a shoulder injury that threatens his availability for this season, sources say. Carr is weighing options, including the possibility of surgery."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In response, McShay made clear his belief who the Saints should target in the upcoming NFL Draft later this April.

"Jaxson Dart." he simply stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It appears as though the Saints may have the option of selecting Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft. While there is a higher chance that Sanders is taken by the time the Saints are drafting than Dart, both options have been projected around the New Orleans draft position in many recent mock drafts.

However, it is clear that McShay thinks the right choice would be to select the Ole Miss QB Dart at No. 9 overall.

Ad

In 2024 for their respective teams, Sanders and Dart had phenomenal campaigns and drastically boosted their draft stock.

Sanders finished the campaign with 4,134 passing yards, 41 total touchdowns, ten interceptions, and an impressive completion percentage of 74.0%. Meanwhile, Dart had 4,279 passing yards, 32 total touchdowns, only six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.3%.

Who will the Saints select in the 2025 NFL Draft?

At this time, it is unclear as to who the Saints prefer between Sanders and Dart. Furthermore, there are even greater questions as to whether the Saints want to use a first round pick on a quarterback in this upcoming draft.

Ad

The last quarterback the Saints took in the first of the selection process was Archie Manning, back in 1971. While a lot of that has to do with the Saints having Manning and then legendary QB Drew Brees since that time, New Orleans has struggled at the position since Brees retired and have still remained firm in their non-QB approach to the first round.

Should the Saints not select either Sanders or Dart this year, there is a very real chance that the next quarterback they take in the first round also has the last name Manning. However, if this were the case, his first name would be Arch, not Archie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More