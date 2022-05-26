"Don’t expect that from me, partner" - Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have a hilarious exchange over Buccaneers quarterback's golfing skills

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have been sharing the same conference for the past two seasons since the former's foray into the NFC with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On June 1st, they will share a union on the golf course as they battle the blue-chip quarterback duo of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as part of Capital One's The Match.

Rodgers (alongside Bryson DeChambeau) beat Brady (alongside Phil Mickelson) last year and may have to deal with the consequences of a downgrade in talent on his team.

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky



AR: “For me, definitely. 1st hole last year,



TB: “Don’t expect that from me partner.” Asked Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady if they were hesitant about “The Match” w/out Tour players as partners:AR: “For me, definitely. 1st hole last year, @b_dechambeau hits it 360 down the middle, I chunk it and he chips it in for birdie.”TB: “Don’t expect that from me partner.” Asked Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady if they were hesitant about “The Match” w/out Tour players as partners: AR: “For me, definitely. 1st hole last year, @b_dechambeau hits it 360 down the middle, I chunk it and he chips it in for birdie.”TB: “Don’t expect that from me partner.” https://t.co/0gFhybfqtW

When asked by ESPN NFL Nation Packers reporter Rob Demovsky about whether or not it was harder to accept an invitation to the Turner network-hosted charity golf match this year without PGA players, Rodgers referred to a moment from last year's The Match when his partner DeChambeau made things easier on him:

“For me, definitely. 1st hole last year, (DeChambeau) hits it 360 down the middle, I chunk it and he chips it in for birdie.”

Brady had a simple response to Rodgers, urging him not to get his hopes up this time around:

“Don’t expect that from me, partner.”

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Career postseason wins vs NFC teams



Tom Brady 10

Aaron Rodgers 10



Years spent as a starter in the NFC



Tom Brady 2

Aaron Rodgers 14 Career postseason wins vs NFC teamsTom Brady 10Aaron Rodgers 10Years spent as a starter in the NFCTom Brady 2Aaron Rodgers 14 https://t.co/Vqpp0bxVlA

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers' one-sided rivalry

You'd think that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would have a more storied history, considering the two have been quarterback faces of the NFL since at least 2016 when Peyton Manning retired. Alas, the rivalry is pretty one-sided!

So far, Brady has bested Rodgers three of the four times their two teams have played in the regular season and the 2020 NFC Championship Game, a win that made way to a Super Bowl victory at Raymond James Stadium.

Rodgers was named the NFL MVP that season just as he was in 2014, the only year he ever claimed victory over Brady when the Packers knocked the Patriots off on Sunday Night Football.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will face off again this coming season after they team up on the links on June 1st.

September 25th is when the Buccaneers will host the Packers in Tampa Bay after Lambeau Field played host to the contest two years ago.

For Brady, this is his final year under contract. Miami is reportedly on his mind, having been an option this past offseason before Rooney Rule violations hovered over a potential coup on the Dolphins' part to bring Brady and Sean Payton to southeastern Florida.

As for Rodgers, Green Bay traded away his top receiver Davante Adams but are hoping Christian Watson and Sammy Watkins can make up the difference.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers prove to be good teammates? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht