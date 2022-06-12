"I saw myself more valuable than a Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Peyton Manning" - Cam Newton makes bold claim, still looking for starting job in NFL next season

At this point, Cam Newton has been on the outskirts of the NFL for almost a year. Since being cut from the New England Patriots, the quarterback sat out for much of 2021 before getting a late temp gig with the Carolina Panthers. Despite the less-than-stellar resume over the last year, the quarterback still ranks himself higher than most NFL quarterbacks, including the conventional modern greats.

While speaking on The Pivot podcast, the quarterback put himself above Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Peyton Manning. His comments appeared to be touching on the racial differences between himself and the three he mentioned:

“I saw myself [as] more valuable than a Tom Brady. I saw myself more valuable than an Aaron Rodgers, than a Peyton Manning. Because I can go into their community, but they can never go to my community.”

Newton got to chatting about Jones because he thinks he's still better than the bottom-caliber QBs in the league. But you get the sense that Newton feels Mac Jones beat him out fair and square.

Cam Newton's career

Newton was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2011 via the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. He was thrown into the fire in his first season, playing all 16 games. In his rookie year, he went 6-10 and threw for 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference.

While Newton improved in 2012 to 7-9 and 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, some doubted his long-term fit in the NFL. In 2013, the quarterback popped, going 12-4, throwing 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Many started to come around on the quarterback, but he slipped again in 2014.

and today, here we are.

In 2014, he went 5-8-1, throwing 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. After such a down year, many again wondered whether the quarterback had the "it" factor. The quarterback drank in the doubts and exploded in 2015 for the best season of his career.

The Carolina Panthers went 15-1 and made it to the Super Bowl. That season, he threw for 35 touchdowns and ten interceptions. However, the run was cut short at the doorstep of greatness, when Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos' league-leading defense shut down the nearly perfect season.

After the Super Bowl loss, the quarterback would have just one more winning season between then and now. Injuries and lukewarm sub .500 records plagued the quarterback's reputation until the Carolina Panthers moved on from him after 2019. In 2020, New England came calling, and the quarterback got his last best shot at reviving his career.

Instead, he finished under .500 and was cut by the team in favor or rookie prospect Mac Jones in August 2021. He spent most of the season on the couch but won a five-game gig substituting for the Carolina Panthers to wrap 2021. However, since then, Newton has been back on the couch, apparently drawing little interest from teams.

Will the quarterback find a way to sneak onto a roster in 2022?

