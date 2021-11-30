Not Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, this rookie QB led the NFL for passer rating in Week 12 

Two of the best bets for the highest passer rating are Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in any given week.

However, those who expected Brady or Rodgers to lead the league in passer rating in Week 12 would be sorely mistaken. Instead, a new face has topped the charts, and the implications are astounding.

Mac Jones leads in Week 12 passer rating over Rodgers and Brady

According to PFF, Mac Jones led the entire NFL in passer rating over the weekend, earning a 123.2 rating against the Tennessee Titans. In the game against the then-leaders of the AFC, the former Alabama quarterback threw for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 310 yards in a crushing victory for the Patriots.

Mac Jones a firm favorite for NFL Rookie of the Year

The performance against the Titans will be a huge source of ammunition when choosing the NFL's Rookie of the Year. With the victory, Jones has solidified himself as the best quarterback in the draft class. Since quarterbacks typically get the nod over any other position group, he is the best candidate to win the award.

If he wins the award, Bill Belichick will be getting plenty of credit for shaping the quarterback. Brady may have won the Patriots-Buccaneers matchup earlier in the year, but a rematch might not go the same way. Mac Jones is not the same quarterback he was at the start of the year.

In September, Jones was throwing the ball short as much as possible and struggling to get a touchdown. Today, Jones is dominating defenses like an industry veteran. Over the course of past three weeks, Mac Jones had two touchdowns and three interceptions. Since the end of Week 3, Jones has thrown 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.

At the same time, the defense has turned things around, keeping every opponent under 14 points in November. Between the defense's resurgence and Mac Jones' growth, it seems only a matter of time until the Patriots regain the throne at the top of the AFC in a similar fashion to the Brady years of yore.

At this point, the Ravens are the only team standing in the way of the Brady-less Patriots. Their final schedule sees them take on the Steelers twice, the Browns, Packers and Rams. To maintain their lead, they will likely only be allowed to lose one time. Considering the final opponents' strength, this seems quite unlikely.

