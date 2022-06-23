"On to the next century" - Tom Brady applauds contribution of army upon USAA turning 100

Tom Brady congratulated the United Services Automobile Association on Wednesday with a quote tweet to the organization's verified Twitter account celebrating the USAA turning 100 years old:

"Shout out to (the) USAA on celebrating 100 years today. They show up every day for military and they’re not done vet. On to the next century."

USAA is a Texas-based Fortune 500 company aimed at offering banking, investing, and insurance for active and retired members of the United States Military.

Brady congratulated the USAA on 100 years of serving U.S. veterans and leading the charge for the next 100 years in a spirited tweet Wednesday.

Tom Brady also thanked Rob Gronkowski for his service

Robert Griffin III @RGIII

No need to beat around the bush. Gronk could do everything you need a tight end to do. Stretch the field, make contested catches, wide catch radius and BLOCK. He always found a way to make a play for @TomBrady No need to beat around the bush. @RobGronkowski is the GREATEST TE EVER. Gronk could do everything you need a tight end to do. Stretch the field, make contested catches, wide catch radius and BLOCK. He always found a way to make a play for @TomBrady No need to beat around the bush. @RobGronkowski is the GREATEST TE EVER.

Tom Brady lost his tight end and good friend Rob Gronkowski to retirement. The Buccaneers TE announced his second retirement in two years on Tuesday - much like Tom Brady did in February before reversing course by March. Brady thanked him for his 11 seasons of service in a lengthy post on his Instagram:

"Teammate, friend, brother, just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of Gronk. Nobody has ever embodied the idea of 'leaving it all on the field' like Rob has throughout his entire career. Every single snap, I knew that no matter how many people you put in front of him, he was going to get to his spot."

Brady continued:

"Even more important is the person he was on and off the field. Focused when he had to be, and FUN the rest of the time. Having Gronk in your locker room was every NFL player's dream. I'm proud of all that we've accomplished together, and even more excited for all you have in front of you. Congrats Gronk, you deserve it."

Robert Griffin III said on ESPN First Take that he wouldn't be shocked if Gronk returned:

"I think Rob Gronkowski is playing chess, not checkers. He does not want to go through training camp. He does not want to go through the preseason in the early part of the year. He's got four rings and he's looking forward to maybe making that extra push down the line with Tom Brady."

Gronkowski 'retired' for the first time in 2019 amidst rumors he'd be getting traded to the Detroit Lions. Nonetheless, the TE returned shortly after to join Brady in Tampa Bay for their famous Super Bowl LV run.

