"Why wouldn't you let him throw it?" - NFL analyst defends decision to let Tom Brady attempt 2-pt conversion against Saints

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second defeat of the season on Sunday. A 36-27 loss saw the Bucs' record drop to 6-2 as the New Orleans Saints defense gave Brady fits.

Even without Jameis Winston, who left the game with a nasty-looking injury, backup quarterback Trevor Siemian was thrust into the game and did what he had to do, finishing with 159 passing yards and a touchdown.

Skip Bayless wanted Brady to throw on 2-point conversion

Late in the fourth quarter, with the game still tight, Brady hit receiver Cryril Grayson on a long touchdown pass after the Saints defense had clearly blown the coverage.

With just over five minutes remaining in the game, the Bucs decided to go for a two-point conversion to make it a three-point game. This would mean Siemian would need a touchdown to take the lead.

Brady's stats when in the red zone are simply astonishing. Since arriving in Tampa, Brady has thrown 50 touchdowns with no interceptions, so on a two-point conversion it would seem to make sense to allow Brady to throw the football.

Given his seriously talented group of receivers that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and factor in running back Leonard Fournette, there would have been plenty of options for Brady to throw to.

Instead, the Bucs tried to be a little too cute and tried a trick end-around with Chris Godwin. The Saints defense rallied to stop him short of the end zone, keeping it a one-point game, and Skip Bayless, an analyst for Fox Sports, wanted Brady to throw the football.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Tom Brady is the greatest red-zone touchdown passer ever. 50 TDs to 0 interceptions in Tampa Bay. So why wouldn't you let him THROW IT on the 2-point try instead of running some trick-play end-around to Godwin????????????? Tom Brady is the greatest red-zone touchdown passer ever. 50 TDs to 0 interceptions in Tampa Bay. So why wouldn't you let him THROW IT on the 2-point try instead of running some trick-play end-around to Godwin?????????????

Siemian then led the Saints down into the red zone but could not capitalize and was forced to settle for a field goal, leaving Brady plenty of time to score the go-ahead.

With a timeout at 1:44 left in the game and Brady behind, the 2-point conversion would mean it's a tie game. Instead, Brady threw an interception to T.J. Williams, who ran it in for a pick-6 and ended the game.

Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann Tom Brady always randomly loses at least one game a year to some eminently lovable goober QB and it just fascinates me to no end.



Eli Manning

Nick Foles

Kyle Orton

Colt McCoy

Joe Flacco

Mark Sanchez

Trevor Siemian



One of the weirdest and funniest parts of his legacy. Tom Brady always randomly loses at least one game a year to some eminently lovable goober QB and it just fascinates me to no end.Eli ManningNick FolesKyle OrtonColt McCoyJoe FlaccoMark SanchezTrevor SiemianOne of the weirdest and funniest parts of his legacy.

It is only the second loss of the season for Brady and the Bucs but there is something about Sean Peyton and the Saints that seems to be Brady's kryptonite as he has often had his struggles when playing in the Superdome.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Up next for Brady is the bye week before facing the Washington Football Team.

Edited by Henno van Deventer