Tom Brady has come out and praised his oldest son Jack for his maturity and reflected on his own fatherhood journey. Sitting down for a conversation with DeepCut with VicBlends, the GOAT said,

"I mean my oldest son, Jack, he’s an amazing young man. Straight As. Handles himself so well in groups of people and I see him and he’s 16, and I’m like how are you so mature... [He] lives in New York City, puts his heart and soul into everything he does. I mean he just, he blows me away with who he is."

Tom Brady opens up about getting better with parenting since having Jack

Tom Brady shares Jack with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan and had just turned 30 when he was born. Sharing those experiences, the quarterback said,

"You get better as a parent, I think, because you know when you’re a young parent, you don’t really know what you’re doing. You’re winging it. You’re trying to wing it."

Explaining the process with Jack, Tom Brady said that there were many things that he was doing for the first time as a parent and did not always know what was right. He continued,

"So I think when you become a parent, you’re trying new things for the first time, you’re going through all these things for the first time so you don’t exactly know always the right thing to say."

The former Patriots and Buccaneers star also mentioned that there are different perspectives he began seeing as they grew up, mentioning,

"As you go, you get a little bit better at it, you get a little more understanding of it and you try to just continue to kind of refresh your skills as a parent. 'Am I listening or am I talking? Am I mentoring, or am I disciplining? Am I holding them accountable or am I letting them get away with things?'”

Last year, Tom Brady had celebrated Jack's birthday with a sweet message, writing,

"6 years of joy with the the ( sweetest, kindest, most loving etc etc ) son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for. You have changed our lives since the day you were born and everyday since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life. Now it’s time for the next step… the learners permit….hahahaha ….I’m gonna make sure I’m off the road"

NFL fans will be hoping that Jack inherits some of Tom Brady's legendary football skills too.