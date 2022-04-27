Tom Brady could become the first NFL player to play 400 games

Tom Brady has already written himself into the NFL history books with numerous awards, records, and achievements. Still, he can accomplish one more thing in the next two seasons that no NFL player has ever done before.

The 44-year-old quarterback could become the first NFL player ever to play in 400 games, which would be a staggering achievement. It is one thing for a kicker or punter to have longevity.

But for a quarterback who is getting hit, tackled, and bruised every game, to have the accolade of most NFL games played would be a monumental feat.

Tom Brady still has some going to do if he is to become the first player to reach the 400-game landmark. He has played in 365 career games so far, both in the regular and post-season.

He will need to play in all 17 games this season, all 17 games next season, and play in at least one playoff game in order to reach the magic mark of 400. Of course, this could be done sooner if he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers deep into the post-season in the upcoming 2022 season.

For reference, here is a table of all the NFL players who have played 300 or more NFL games.

Player Position Games Played Adam Vinatieri K 396 Morten Andersen K 393 Gary Anderson K 375 Tom Brady QB 365 Jeff Feagles P 363 Jason Hanson K 333 Jerry Rice WR 332 Brett Favre QB 326 Darrell Green CB 313 Matt Stover K 313 John Kasay K 312 Bruce Matthews OL/Long Snapper 311 John Carney K 310 Phil Dawson K 309 Drew Brees QB 305 George Blanda QB/K 302 Sean Landeta P 302

Arizona Cardinals punter Andy Lee is the only active player that could potentially join the list, having played 289 career games.

Brady is the highest-ranked quarterback on the list and has the opportunity to eclipse the efforts of Adam Vinatieri. The latter was a former teammate of Brady, with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls with him.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo On this date in 2002, the Patriots beat the Raiders in a snowy AFC divisional round game as Adam Vinatieri kicks the game-winning field goal.



Tom Brady earns his first career Postseason win in controversial fashion, thanks to what would come to be known as the “Tuck Rule.” On this date in 2002, the Patriots beat the Raiders in a snowy AFC divisional round game as Adam Vinatieri kicks the game-winning field goal.Tom Brady earns his first career Postseason win in controversial fashion, thanks to what would come to be known as the “Tuck Rule.” https://t.co/0OQ2D2B8tf

Tom Brady will return in 2022 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers after chaotic off-season

After losing 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady's future was in doubt. There were rumors surrounding the quarterback that he would retire.

The media broke the news that he would retire after 22 seasons in the NFL. Eventually, he said that he was retiring, but then, 40 days later, he announced that he wasn't retiring in a social media post.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

We will see him suit up for Tampa Bay in September, but he will have a new head coach. With Bruce Arians moving into a new role as a senior football consultant, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was named as the new head coach.

Can the new quarterback/head coach duo lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a third Super Bowl title?

