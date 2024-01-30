Tom Brady believes Patrick Mahomes' achievements will fail to tarnish his iconic legacy

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are slowly becoming a dynasty. After advancing to the Super Bowl, where they will face the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs will have a chance to win their third Super Bowl within the last five seasons.

A big part of their recent success has been the great quarterback play and leadership of Patrick Mahomes. In his seventh season, Mahomes will play in his fourth Super Bowl.

As the Chiefs and Mahomes prepare for their bout against the 49ers, former NFL quarterback and arguably the greatest of all time, Tom Brady, spoke about Mahomes' legacy.

Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Brady doesn't think Mahomes' achievements will tarnish his legacy and that they will always be considered great.

"I think that there's nothing that Patrick can do, that takes away from what I tried to accomplish in my career, and there's nothing that I did can take away from what he's trying to accomplish," Brady said.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also said he loves watching Mahomes play and lead his team.

Comparing Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes' careers

Tom Brady, left, and Patrick Mahomes, right, during Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever set foot on the gridiron. His accolades speak for themself.

Brady has the most Super Bowl wins of all time. He also has five Super Bowl MVPs, five league MVPs, six All-Pro selections and has made the Pro Bowl 15 times.

He ranks No. 1 all-time in passing yards, wins, attempts, completions and touchdowns.

While Mahomes is 28, if he were to retire after this season, he would likely be a Hall of Famer. In his seven seasons, he's been named to six Pro Bowls, has been named to five All-Teams.

He has thrown for 28,424 yards, 219 touchdowns and 63 interceptions. Mahomes has the chance to win his third Super Bowl in a few weeks against the 49ers, which would add to his already Hall of Fame resume.

