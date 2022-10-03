Richard Sherman claims Tom Brady proved Bill Belichick needs TB12 and not the other way round

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's breakup was quite ugly after a glorious stretch with the New England Patriots.

The duo won six Super Bowls together, and are arguably the greatest ever in the history of the league in their respective positions. Following their split, fans camped out in two corners, with one section that Belichick needed Brady more than the other way around.

One camp certainly got a push when Tom Brady won the Super Bowl in his first ever season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, considering the Patriots haven't looked like a contender since Brady left.

Due to this, the consensus so far has been that Brady was more important to the success of the Patriots.

Richard Sherman, who has won a Super Bowl himself, chose to chime in this week, settling the debate.

The former Seahawks star said he believes Belichick needed Brady more than Brady needed Belichick for continued success. Following the Patriots' 1-3 start to the season, Sherman had this to say about the Patriots head coach:

"It continues to emphasize the point that maybe it was Tom. Every time you're like, well, Belichick, he found a way, you know, Mac Jones, he found his answer in Mac Jones and he can do it with anybody at quarterback."

Sherman continued:

"He can do it, he does it with anybody on defense, he does it with a bunch of guys that he trades for undrafted free agents, especially in a secondary playing man-to-man every play and they're like, man, he doesn't need Tom, Tom needs him."

"You look up and Tom got a Super Bowl when he left, it looks like it's going to be a long season for the Patriots.”

Tom Brady has been fairly successful since leaving the Patriots, but the team under Bill Belichick hasn't looked the same ever since.

This is largely due to the fact that the Patriots don't have a roster similar to the Brady years, and Mac Jones is still developing, but Brady has proved that he can do it without coach Belichick.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick both pick up losses in Week 4

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lost their second straight game, this time against a rampant Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady's offense finally clicked, but the Bucs' defense was unable to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and they are now 2-2 following Week 4.

On the other hand, the New England Patriots, without starting quarterback Mac Jones, put up a valiant effort against the Green Bay Packers, but eventually lost through a game-winning field goal in over-time.

The Patriots are now 1-3 following Week 4 and their playoff hopes are diminishing.

