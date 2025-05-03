Tom Brady breaks down his dream golf course and foursome ft. Michael Jordan

Tom Brady, like many other star athletes, became an avid golf fan after their first career finished. The seven-time Super Bowl champion found a new way to show off his competitiveness and beat opponents after his NFL career came to an end.

Brady is focused on different stuff after finishing his NFL career. He transitioned to a broadcasting role that granted him a $375 million deal with FOX, but also kicked off his time as an owner. He became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2025 season, adding another success to his resume.

In the meantime, Tom Brady has polished his golf skills. He has competed in pro-am tournaments, even going against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

In a YouTube video shared on Friday, Brady announced he would play some holes with his friend Carlos Sainz Jr., a Williams Racing driver in Formula 1. With the Miami GP drawing closer, Brady, a Florida resident, spent some time with the talented driver.

At some point, Sainz was asked about his dream golf course and foursome. The former Ferrari driver went with Augusta and named Brady, Tiger Woods and Rafael Nadal as his opponents.

The same question was directed at Brady, who was surprised that Sainz hadn't gone to Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California, before.

"Cypress is incredible. Because he hasn't gone, I'm taking Carlos, I'm taking my dad and I'm taking Michael Jordan," Brady said (6:50).

Tom Brady has competed in the "The Match" golf event, even beating Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the 2022 iteration of the special match.

The quarterback had more to say about his competitiveness and how he became a seven-time Super Bowl winner.

Tom Brady says he was a "psychopath" during his NFL career

Tom Brady's competitiveness and desire to win were always visible during his time in the NFL. During the conversation with Sainz, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers explained how intensely he approached every game.

“I think I was part psychopath," Brady said (4:35). "I treated every day like it was the biggest day, like it was a Super Bowl. I treated practice like it was the Super Bowl, and I think there was never a moment that my teammates didn't feel like it was the biggest day, even if it was relatively unimportant. So I'd say my competitiveness on a daily basis to win was max effort all the time.”

Brady was a generational player who worked hard to become the solid star who played in 10 Super Bowls and lost three.

