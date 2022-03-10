"Tom Brady has set his sights on world domination" - NFL legend cashing in on fame and brand value 

Tom Brady has dominated the NFL for years. Ever since winning his first Super Bowl in 2002 with the New England Patriots, to his last Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, he has been virtually unstoppable in the league, amassing seven rings during that time.

After announcing his retirement following the end of the 2022 season, Brady is looking at complete domination. But this time, off the field.

He began his TB12 wellness brand as a player, launched his Brady-branded apparel, and started an NFT platform called Autograph. And he isn't stopping there.

According to Josh Gerben, a Washington-based trademark lawyer who tracks filings by athletes, Brady filed 26 applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in early March.

According to Josh Gerben, a Washington-based trademark lawyer who tracks filings by athletes, Brady filed 26 new trademark applications for TOM BRADY. The filings indicate that Tom has set his sights on world domination. Get ready for TOM BRADY-branded deodorants, eyewear, candles, furniture, bed linens and more!

Various products are covered in the applications, including skincare, bottled water, protein bars, food delivery, restaurants, retail boutiques, candles, eyewear, jewelry, furniture, and gym equipment.

Writing for Bloomberg, Gerben stated:

"He is going to leverage the value in his name and his brand as much as possible. He clearly is one of the most well-known athletes of all time and the value that gets attached to his name is extraordinarily significant."

When announcing his retirement in February, Brady stated that he would be spending more quality time with his family, expanding his brand, and opening various businesses. It certainly looks like he has wasted no time in getting to work on the business side of his private life.

Has Tom Brady finished playing in the NFL, or will he make a shock return in 2022?

It is difficult to say at this point whether Brady will make a return or not, but since he announced his retirement, there has been no noise from him or his team to indicate a possible return.

That's not to say it won't happen, but if he doesn't want to come back and play for Tampa, it would require the Buccaneers to accept a trade offer for him, and that wouldn't be cheap.

Tampa general manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians have both stated that the door is open for Brady should he want to return to the league in 2022. He has also been linked with a move to the San Francisco 49ers, the team he supported when he was younger.

PFF @PFF Bruce Arians has set his price for a Tom Brady trade if he returns 🥴 Bruce Arians has set his price for a Tom Brady trade if he returns 🥴 https://t.co/XU9DZ2arT5

Arians has said that it would take five No. 1 picks for the Bucs to even entertain the thought of a trade, so for now, we'll just have to wait and see if there is an announcement that would indicate a return to the league in 2022 for the five-time Super Bowl MVP.

