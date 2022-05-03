Tom Brady has a word of caution for NFL teams regarding these particular draft picks

Tom Brady is known as the guy who has always played with a chip on his shoulder. The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback is regarded by many as arguably the greatest NFL player of all-time.

But things haven't always looked this bright for TB12. The evergreen winning-machine fell through the cracks in the 2000 NFL Draft and was ultimately drafted in the sixth-round with the 199th overall pick by the New England Patriots.

Brady has always used that draft day slip as one of his biggest motivators when taking to the field. This year as well, with Round 6 of the 2022 NFL Draft coming around, the Buccaneers quarterback made sure to let the world know that this bunch of picks could be lethal.

Tom Brady @TomBrady @JustinThomas34 @NFLDraft A good place to find guys with a chip on their shoulder @JustinThomas34 @NFLDraft A good place to find guys with a chip on their shoulder

Replying to a tweet by professional golfer Justin Thomas, TB12 mentioned that this group would definitely enter the league with a chip on their shoulder. This is something that the quarterback felt as well being skipped by all 32 NFL franchises for multiple rounds.

Who were the 6 quarterbacks taken before Tom Brady in 2000 NFL Draft?

A total of six quarterbacks were chosen ahead of Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft. The New York Jets had drafted Chad Pennington with the 18th overall pick. His beloved San Francisco 49ers as well skipped on him by choosing Hofstra's Giovanni Carmazzi in the third round with the 65th pick overall.

The other teams in need of a quarterback who passed on him include the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns. Many believe Brady's stock fell due to his sub-par NFL combine performance. An image from which lives on in internet infamy.

None of the quarterbacks even came close to replicating TB12's success in the NFL. Goes to show that there's more to the game than just numbers and combine PRs.

The chances of a "next Tom Brady" emerging are slim, but they aren't non-existent. There are plenty of quarterbacks who have been snubbed in this season's draft class and continued to slide into the later rounds. This includes the likes of Malik Willis, Matt Corral, and Bailey Zappe to name a few.

Whether or not they're able to tap into that level of competitiveness that has fueled the former Michigan quarterback for years remains to be seen. But for now, the GOAT remains the undisputed greatest sixth-round NFL pick of all-time.

