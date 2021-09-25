Tom Brady chimes on his relationship with Belichick after his trainer's comments

Tom Brady has responded to comments made by his trainer Alex Guerrero towards Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Guerrero made critical comments about Belichick before the legendary quarterback and head coach face off for the first time in their careers.

Guerrero stated that Brady would still be in New England if the circumstances were different. Brady never elaborated on his decision to leave the Patriots apart from the typical goodbye messages.

Now, though, the seven-time Superbowl winner spoke about his relationship with Belichick.

FanDuel @FanDuel Alex Guerrero Tom Brady's personal trainer opened up on why Belichick and Brady's relationship fractured towards the end in New England 😳 Alex Guerrero Tom Brady's personal trainer opened up on why Belichick and Brady's relationship fractured towards the end in New England 😳 https://t.co/htoqpoBiTa

Tom Brady speaks on Belichick.

Belichick questions arose during Brady's Friday press conference. The quarterback offered a response. However, he didn't expand on anything he hadn't said before:

"I have great respect and admiration for my time [with the Patriots]. I had 20 great years there. I kind of spoke that the last 18 months. It was a great time in my life, but I'm delighted to be here, and I think we've done some great things in a short period. I love the teammates that I have that I'm playing with here. I love the coaches; the organization's been amazing. Again, it's just a lot of gratitude for me."

Brady also addressed his trainer Guerrero's comments. Guerrero is arguably Brady's closest ally. The trainer has aided Brady's push to play into his mid-40s, and Brady considers Guerrero a part of his family:

"Everybody has protective feelings and emotions as friends and family members, and that's just part of being in sports. You have many people who, because they're not out there, want to protect, and it's a very caring, loving thing that a lot of people do. Still, from my standpoint, I had a great time [in New England], but really, my focus has been trying to be the best I can be for this team, trying to go out and be a winning quarterback, to be a championship-level quarterback for this team and this organization because they certainly deserve it. I committed to them, and I want to live up to it."

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN I asked @TomBrady about trainer Alex Guerrero’s comments to the Boston Herald, saying Bill Belichick’s feelings towards him never evolved. The words “protective feelings” and “gratitude” stand out. I asked @TomBrady about trainer Alex Guerrero’s comments to the Boston Herald, saying Bill Belichick’s feelings towards him never evolved. The words “protective feelings” and “gratitude” stand out. https://t.co/kxKADm7oJN

Also Read

Brady holds plenty of respect for Belichick and everyone inside the Patriots organization. He is too classy and professional to throw stones at a team that provided him a home and a chance to win so much.

Brady is focusing on the game against the Rams this week. His only aim is to come back from Hollywood 3-0. The Belichick/Guerrero story won't disappear, but that won't cause Brady any issues. He is a master at blocking out the noise.

Edited by LeRon Haire