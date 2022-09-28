Tom Brady claims he's a huge fan of Bills OC thanks to his viral outburst following Bills loss

Tom Brady hasn't been catching many breaks recently. That is saying something for a person who has it all.

In his personal life, he has been dealing with a lot of reportedly unresolved matters. His marriage to Gisele Bundchen is not in a great place, allegedly, because of Brady's decision to return to the NFL following his retirement earlier this year.

In his professional life, his performance has not met the lofty expectations we have come to expect from him.

There is proof of his own frustrations that manifested in the game against the New Orleans Saints when he chucked his game tablet out of frustration. But for someone who seems to be uniquely blessed with what most can only dream of, that act of petulance did not go down well in several corners of the NFL universe.

Ken Dorsey comes to Tom Brady's rescue

Tom Brady is just as human as the rest of us -- tough as that may be to believe. Therefore, the sight of other NFL personnel losing their cool and throwing their own tablets and other items helped to somewhat explain Brady's actions. Enter Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

When the Buffalo Bills failed to win the game against the Miami Dolphins by failing to stop the clock with a spike to set up a field goal, Dorsey's frustration was palpable. He smashed his playbook, his notes and finally his tablet. Even though he has since apologized, it shows that Tom Brady is not the only one who can get frustrated by the offensive line's poor play.

On his 'Let's Go' podcast, Tom Brady thanked Ken Dorsey for diverting the attention away from him. He said:

"I'm not the only adult in the entire league that's throwing temper tantrums. Thank you, Ken, for taking me off the hook... That was a lot of anger in that. It's impressive. I like the passion, Ken. Keep it up...

"I know exactly what he was feeling. There's so much emotion. You feel like you're in a battle out there, and it's a physical battle. You got to get the emotion out. I'd rather have it boil over on the sideline than the field. Sometimes, it's a little bit of both. It's an emotional game."

While no sensible person wants to see items being destroyed, one does sympathize with both Brady and Dorsey as they are the ones in the heat of the battle.

