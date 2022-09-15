"Tell me why I shouldn’t trade Tom Brady" - TB12's throwing coach reveals time when Bill Belichick asked for one good reason not to trade star QB

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have had an unprecedented amount of success together during their 20-year run. They are viewed by many as the best head coach-quarterback duo in NFL history.

In the time with Brady as his single-caller, Belichick has a record six Super Bowl victories as head coach, as well as nine Super Bowl appearances. Not to mention a remarkable 31 playoff victories. He won coach of the year three times when Brady was with the New England Patriots (2003, 2007, and 2010). Brady won his first six Super Bowls with Belichick and had more success than any other player during that time.

All good things must come to an end. Brady and Belichick separated in 2020. Tom Brady's throwing coach and former MLB pitcher Tom House said that it almost came to an end much earlier than that. Belichick asked him for a good reason not to trade Brady back in 2013.

House spoke on the Rich Eisen Show and relayed the conversation:

“Walking by Belichick’s office one time when we had been out on the field throwing the football, Belichick called us in and said, ‘OK, tell me why I shouldn’t trade Tom Brady.' And at this time I think Brady was (age) 37, 36? And I just said, ‘Well, Bill, the research shows that if Tom does what he’s supposed to do… there’s no reason he shouldn’t play until he’s 45.’"

Rich Eisen Show @RichEisenShow



Famed throwing coach



#NFL #MLB “There’s no reason an athlete can’t do at age 45 what he did at age 25.”Famed throwing coach @tomhouse told us how he started with Nolan Ryan and evolved to @TomBrady in helping athletes maintain peak performance into their 40s: “There’s no reason an athlete can’t do at age 45 what he did at age 25.”Famed throwing coach @tomhouse told us how he started with Nolan Ryan and evolved to @TomBrady in helping athletes maintain peak performance into their 40s:#NFL #MLB https://t.co/CxfS1zW0Ov

New England won the Super Bowl in the 2014 season (Patriots 28 - Seattle Seahawks 24, February 2015). Given that, it's likely that Belichick asked him this in 2013 as before that, their last Super Bowl victory was in the 2004 season (Patriots 24 - Philadelphia Eagles 21, February 2005).

Sports Illustrated @SInow Throwing guru Tom House said he once convinced Bill Belichick not to trade Tom Brady trib.al/gotC2jv Throwing guru Tom House said he once convinced Bill Belichick not to trade Tom Brady trib.al/gotC2jv

Looking at their dominance since 2013, it's fortunate that New England didn't trade Brady.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are now in their third season without Tom Brady

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

The start of the 2022-2023 NFL season marked the third year since Brady left New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his first year away from the Patriots, Tom Brady won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers. In the same season, the Patriots went 7-9 and missed the playoffs.

Last season, both teams made the playoffs. After the Patriots found their next franchise quarterback in Mac Jones, he led them to a 10-7 record. They fell 47-17 to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. Tampa Bay defeated the Eagles but fell short to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round by a score of 27-30.

This is Brady's third season away from the Patriots, and many expect him to retire at the conclusion of the season. Both sides are expecting strong campaigns and it will be interesting to see how they get on.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Rich Eisen Show and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell