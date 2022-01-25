"Pains her to see me get hit" - Tom Brady's commitments to wife Gisele Bundchen and his kids could see him retire

Tom Brady is in his 22nd season as an NFL quarterback. Unfortunately, he will be observing the playoffs from home as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated after Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

On a recent episode of Let's Go, Brady's podcast with co-hosts Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, the seven-time Super Bowl champion spoke about how his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, feels about him taking massive hits in the NFL.

"It pains her to see me get hit out there," Brady said. "And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad."

Could Tom Brady be alluding to the fact that he may be leaning towards hanging up his cleats?

Will Tom Brady retire after recent playoff loss to Rams?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After the recent loss to the Los Angeles Rams, many have begun to speculate on whether or not the three-time NFL MVP will be hanging up his cleats.

A recent tweet from TB12 perhaps gives a hint as to what he might do for next season.

"You win or you learn," the tweet reads. "There are no failures, only lessons. When you fall you need to pick yourself up with greater enthusiasm than you went down. Now we look back on an incredible season, learn our lessons, and get up... because even greater things are coming."

The tweet was followed with the hashtag "#keepgoing".

The tweet likely made fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hopeful that their leader will return to avenge a loss that many assumed was due to a rash of injuries.

Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin has been out with a torn ACL since Week 15. In last weekend's 31-15 Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles, star offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs injured his ankle and was unable to play in the loss against the Rams.

His presence was sorely missed as Aaron Donald, Von Miller and the Rams defense sacked the future Hall of Fame quarterback three times during the contest.

Despite only having three sacks, the Rams' defensive unit was able to generate pressure and collapse the pocket around Tom Brady for a great portion of the game.

It's never too late to appreciate legendary players while they are active. With that in mind, let's hope that we get to see No. 12 take the field for at least one last season.

