"Tom Brady and Coors light own your a**": Peyton Manning's Bud Light endorsement gets grilled by fans

Eight years after retiring, Peyton Manning remains hard at work in the public eye as the former Denver Broncos quarterback has now appeared in a new advertisement for Bud Light. However, instead of generating more revenue for the beer brand, the commercial is getting negative reactions.

Taking to X, fans slammed the brand and the former quarterback.

"Tom Brady and Coors light own your a**," a fan posted.

What is Peyton Manning's Bud Light advertisement about?

In the 60-second spot, Peyton Manning walks up to the bar, asking for some beers. After making the request, he changes his mind before ordering a round for the crowded place. As if it wasn't enough to get the free beers, fans in the bar ask him to throw them beers as well. After declining, Manning scratches that thought before throwing the blue cans across the place to the fans.

Fans cheer, and one throws his chicken wing aside when the quarterback asks him to go long. The fan gets a perfect spiral thrown at him, and he makes an Odell Beckham Jr.-esque catch, diving backward and snagging the can out of the air with an outstretched arm.

He slides along the food-crumb-lined floor and, looking up, sees Dallas Cowboys star running back Emmitt Smith, who throws his hands in the air, exclaiming, "Touchdown!"

Bud Light catches strays from Republican football fans

In the same breath that many fans were calling out Tom Brady's old rival, Peyton Manning, they also called out the beer brand. Fans commonly uttered the phrase, "Go woke, go broke." The controversy with the brand stems from a marketing move this summer made by the brand when, according to Vox, Bud Light made an endorsement deal with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

This sparked outrage from red football fans and beer drinkers across the country. Those fans appear to be still upset with the company, as shown by the response to the latest advertisement.

Kid Rock and Travis Tritt infamously became the face of a boycott for the brand in response to the endorsement. According to Yahoo Finance, between June and Thanksgiving, Bud Light stock, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), cratered from a high of about 65 in May to as low as 52 in mid-October. However, the stock has risen to about 63 at the time of writing.