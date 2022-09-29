Seth Wickersham reveals Tom Brady would have retired in New England if not for failed contract negotiations with the Patriots 

Tom Brady was pretty much underpaid during his time with the New England Patriots. Due to this, the franchise was able to form Super Bowl-winning rosters continuously. Near the end of Brady's time with the Patriots, there were many factors that resulted in failed contract negotiations. Due to this, the legendary quarterback made it clear to the world and owner Robert Kraft that he might leave soon.

Kraft accepted Brady's decision without reservation. Since Brady's contract included a provision barring the Patriots from using the franchise tag on him in 2019, the team's owner and head coach gave him the green light to enter free agency. Because of that, Brady was able to consider and ultimately pursue his alternatives.

Seth Wickersham is quite close to the Patriots organization. He thinks that Brady would have retired with the franchise if not for the failed contract negotiations. Here's what he said about the situation:

"Tom obviously knows that Robert backs Bill in some of their contract decisions. They got sort of tense towards the end. And even though Robert Kraft had stated many times that he wanted Brady to retire as a Patriot and said many times that he had earned the right to walk away when he wanted."

Wickersham continued:

"He obviously let Brady have that out when they had that pretty tense contract negotiation. What was it August of 19, shortly after which Brady and and Giselle put their house up on the market. But I think that holistically, they're good."

Tom Brady left the Patriots in 2020, and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in his first season with the franchise, and proved that the Patriots made the wrong decision. If they had kept him, who knows what would have happened?

Tom Brady leaving the Patriots didn't impact his relationship with Robert Kraft

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft's relationship didn't take a hit following the quarterback's departure from New England. They both still have the utmost respect for each other, and that is likely to be the scenario forever.

The New England Patriots might be missing the glory days that they had with Brady. They don't seem close to replicating the successes of old anytime soon. Quarterback Mac Jones is still young, and it will take some time for the Patriots to form another formidable team that can win Super Bowls. This season, they are hoing to make it to playoffs and see what happens.

