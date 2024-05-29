“Tom Brady couldn’t do it”: Michael Lombardi predicts doom for Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs in their three-peat quest

Patrick Mahomes will try to become the first quarterback to win three consecutive Super Bowls this year. He has already won two in a row and now has the rare chance to make history. Unfortunately, history is apparently not on his side as NFL analyst Michael Lombardi pointed out.

The analyst isn't convinced that Mahomes can win three in a row since no team in history regardless of the quarterback has won three consecutive titles.

Lombardi cited the fact that legendary QBs Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw, Bob Griese, Troy Aikman and John Elway never won three in a row and said (0:01-0:30):

"Tom Brady couldn’t do it... All those quarterbacks that I just mentioned won two in a row and they couldn’t get to a three. It’s really hard."

He further talked about the team's potential this year (5:38-5:52):

"Tom’s right, there’s such a thin margin and you find it hard that you can continue that margin moving forward because this Chief team when you take a step back isn't quite the same team they were last year."

Patrick Mahomes is considered one of the best players in the NFL right now, just as much as Brady was for much of his career. Despite that, teams never allowed the New England Patriots to three-peat, and they won't let the Kansas City Chiefs do it either. Lombardi called it "an uphill climb," which might not even do it justice.

What are the odds of a Patrick Mahomes three-peat?

Despite boasting a top roster with an elite quarterback, and having won two Super Bowls in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs are not the favorites to win it all again next year. That honor goes to the San Francisco 49ers.

Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs win again?

According to Vegas Insider, they're +550, while the Chiefs are +600. Other teams are in the mix as well:

Baltimore Ravens, +950

Cincinnati Bengals, +1300

Buffalo Bills, +1300

Detroit Lions, +1300

Philadelphia Eagles, +1400

Dallas Cowboys, +1500

All of these teams, along with surprise contenders in 2024, could pose a challenge for the Chiefs. With such competition, it's hard to imagine that the team will set the record for most consecutive Super Bowl wins.