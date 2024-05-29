“Tom Brady couldn’t do it”: Michael Lombardi predicts doom for Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs in their three-peat quest

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Tom Brady couldn’t do it”: Michael Lombardi predicts doom for Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs in their three-peat quest

“Tom Brady couldn’t do it”: Michael Lombardi predicts doom for Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs in their three-peat quest

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 29, 2024 15:39 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - Winning Head Coach and MVP Press Conference
Super Bowl LVIII - Winning Head Coach and MVP Press Conference

Patrick Mahomes will try to become the first quarterback to win three consecutive Super Bowls this year. He has already won two in a row and now has the rare chance to make history. Unfortunately, history is apparently not on his side as NFL analyst Michael Lombardi pointed out.

The analyst isn't convinced that Mahomes can win three in a row since no team in history regardless of the quarterback has won three consecutive titles.

Lombardi cited the fact that legendary QBs Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw, Bob Griese, Troy Aikman and John Elway never won three in a row and said (0:01-0:30):

"Tom Brady couldn’t do it... All those quarterbacks that I just mentioned won two in a row and they couldn’t get to a three. It’s really hard."
also-read-trending Trending

He further talked about the team's potential this year (5:38-5:52):

"Tom’s right, there’s such a thin margin and you find it hard that you can continue that margin moving forward because this Chief team when you take a step back isn't quite the same team they were last year."
youtube-cover

Patrick Mahomes is considered one of the best players in the NFL right now, just as much as Brady was for much of his career. Despite that, teams never allowed the New England Patriots to three-peat, and they won't let the Kansas City Chiefs do it either. Lombardi called it "an uphill climb," which might not even do it justice.

What are the odds of a Patrick Mahomes three-peat?

Despite boasting a top roster with an elite quarterback, and having won two Super Bowls in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs are not the favorites to win it all again next year. That honor goes to the San Francisco 49ers.

Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs win again?
Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs win again?

According to Vegas Insider, they're +550, while the Chiefs are +600. Other teams are in the mix as well:

  • Baltimore Ravens, +950
  • Cincinnati Bengals, +1300
  • Buffalo Bills, +1300
  • Detroit Lions, +1300
  • Philadelphia Eagles, +1400
  • Dallas Cowboys, +1500

All of these teams, along with surprise contenders in 2024, could pose a challenge for the Chiefs. With such competition, it's hard to imagine that the team will set the record for most consecutive Super Bowl wins.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी