  • Tom Brady counters stern pre-game day Bill Belichick image painted in popular media

Tom Brady counters stern pre-game day Bill Belichick image painted in popular media

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 21, 2024 19:09 GMT
NFL: AFC Championship Game-New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs
Tom Brady counters stern pre-game day Bill Belichick image painted in popular media

When Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were establishing a dynasty with the New England Patriots, certain stereotypes took hold. For example, the quarterback had the ability to come back from any deficit and win the game. The head coach was a master tactician who was the equivalent of a strict taskmaster who was always stern and dour.

Now, the former Patriots player is challenging those preconceptions about his head coach by saying that while he was indeed a brilliant coach, he put everyone at ease due to the thoroughness of preparation going into the game. Appearing with Colin Cowherd, the GOAT was asked by his host,

"Were there times, because of Bill's manner, that you felt on a Saturday night when you go into that meeting? Way too tight? I gotta lighten this room up a little?"
also-read-trending Trending

And Brady replied,

"I think the answer would be no. And I think that's where Bill was actually so great. And no one saw him in those moments like we did. In Saturday night, we were so prepared and so focused, we were the opposite of tight. We were always relaxed. Because we had the answers to the test."
youtube-cover

Tom Brady previously applauded Bill Belichick's disciplinarian approach

Tom Brady has openly praised the work ethic Bill Belichick instilled in the Patriots players by making them work hard during the week and never being afraid of confronting stars who might have a big media personality. The quarterback credits the accountability and discipline the coach cultivated in making him, among others, a better player.

Appearing earlier this year with Julian Edelman and Randy Moss on his Let's Go podcast with Larry Fitzgerald, Tom Brady had said,

"A lot of coaches are fearful of disciplining players these days because players have a social media presence... [Bill Belichick] never had that fear... We’re all better players for having him as our coach. There was a level of accountability and discipline that he had."

When Tom Brady left the Patriots for the Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl with the latter, there was speculation about how his relationship with Bill Belichick was irretrievably broken. But if any recent appearances and comments are to go by, from the Netflix roast to the quarterback's Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony, the two have a healthy mutual respect for each other.

That is not too surprising either, since that working relationship is what gave New England fans two decades of dynastic dominance.

