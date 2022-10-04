"We have got to get our a** out there and do a better job" - Tom Brady critical of his and fellow Buccaneers' lackluster performances in opening half of 2022 NFL season

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit at 2-2 after the first four weeks of the 2022-223 NFL regular season.

For Brady, it's an underwhleming start as he strives for perfection and to get the best out of himself and all of his teammates. The Bucs are currently tied with the Falcons for first place in the NFC South with a 2-2 record.

Tom Brady spoke about the Week 4 loss to the Chiefs on the Let's Go podcast and said that everyone has to do a better job.

"It's pretty challenging. And we put ourselves in that position. Now for the first four weeks of the season, we've basically been behind in every game, which forces you to be one dimensional offensively and allows the other team to be multi dimensional.

"And that when you play against a good team, like the Chiefs who have a great quarterback, and you know they're playing the style of play they want to play. You know, it just is not the way that you want to play good teams. And, you know, we're going to have to figure out how to be better on third down on both sides of the ball."

Tom Brady added that the Bucs haven't played good football in four weeks and they need to get better in all facets of the game.

"We got to eliminate turnovers and get turnovers offensively and defensively. We got to continue to improve on special teams and we got to learn from our mistakes. That's what football season is all about. We definitely have not played very good football the first four weeks.

"Hopefully we can turn it around here and find our rhythm and get better and make improvements, get to practice and make the improvements we need to make in order for us to reach our potential.

"So it's a long season or two and two, it's certainly not where we want to be. But if we want to do something about it, we got to get our a** out there and do a better job."

The Buccaneers offense currently ranks 16th in points scored and 25th in total yards. On defense, they've only given up 17 points per game, which is the fifth-best in the league. They have also given up just 321 yards per game which is the eight-best.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have three winable games in their next three matchups

Tom Brady in Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

While they've started the season 2-2 through the first four games, the next three games are winnable for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. They have two divisonal games with the Falcons and Panthers lined up, as well as one with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

JC Cornell @CornellNFL Buccaneers most likely lose this game and go to 2-2.



Bucs have Falcons, Steelers, and the Panthers the next 3.



Hopefully 5-2 before they play the Ravens at home October 27. Buccaneers most likely lose this game and go to 2-2. Bucs have Falcons, Steelers, and the Panthers the next 3. Hopefully 5-2 before they play the Ravens at home October 27.

Then on October 27, they'll face a challenge as they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Buccaneers don't need to be perfect. But if they want to make a Super Bowl run, they'll have to find ways to win, even if they are one of the most banged up teams in the league.

If you use any of the above quotes please credit Let's Go and H/T Sportskeeda

Poll : 0 votes