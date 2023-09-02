Tom Brady has certainly been keeping himself busy in retirement.

While the seven-time Super Bowl champion called time on an undisputably glorious NFL career earlier in February, he has still been keeping tabs on the sport.

On Fox's Big Noon Kickoff for his Michigan Wolverines this weekend, Tom Brady declared:

"Look guys, I hate to ruin this for everyone else, but this is Michigan's year. We're coming off two back to back big 10 titles, two straight Ohio State beat downs, sorry urban.

"Look Coach Harbaugh’s got all his key pieces back. He's got a blue chip quarterback in JJ McCarthy, a two headed monster in the backfield and we got a loaded defense. The winningest program in college football history is ready to go and make another national championship run."

What has Tom Brady been up to in retirement?

Tom Brady has been up to a number of things since hanging up his cleats.

Earlier this year, he was brought on board as a minority owner of the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces. After discussions with franchise owners Mark Davis, he seemingly also bought into the Las Vegas Raiders later.

While the move is yet to be made official, Brady did make an appearance at the Raiders' preseason finale against 'America's Team,' the Dallas Cowboys.

Unfortunately, the Raiders did not end up getting a win over the Cowboys, which means Tom Brady will have to wait to get a taste of the first bit of action in a win.

Per the Raiders' schedule, the Jimmy Garoppolo-led franchise will lock horns with the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos to start the season. They will then face the Bills, Steelers, Chargers, Packers and Patriots in what appears to be a tricky start to the season for the new-look Raiders