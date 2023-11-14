Tom Brady delivers assessment of Bill Belichick’s Patriots struggles after 10-6 loss vs Colts 

Bill Belichick is feeling the heat after the New England Patriots lost 10-6 to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. They are now 2-8, and speculation about the head coach's departure has begun.

Quarterback Mac Jones has struggled and was benched at the end of the Colts game. Bailey Zappe took his place, but he also threw an interception to seal the opponent's victory.

Many have often credited Belichick's success to Tom Brady, and with how the team is playing, the legendary head coach's legacy is taking a hit. Brady was recently asked about the Patriots' start to the season, and he shared his thoughts.

Here's what he said on the Let's Go podcast:

"Look, the NFL is hard and it's hard to win games. Sometimes you're, you're playing better on defense, sometimes you're playing on better on offense and you got to change your strategy, different weeks, you know, there are different challenges and I think, Patriots, you know, they're just having, they're in a tough stretch, just not playing with the kind of confidence that you've always seen."

"You know, obviously coach Belichick, I don't think he's coaching any different now than the way he coached when we're undefeated. You know, there's a lot of things that need to go right in order to win and succeed and you know."

"When you win as organization, everyone's responsible and the same you know, everyone's responsible when you lose, you just can't be on the bus when you win and be off the bus when you lose and let's point the finger at one person."

Despite the team's struggles, Brady doesn't think Bill Belichick is at fault. He is basically urging the fan base to continue to support the head coach, who is under tremendous pressure.

Whether or not Belichick remains the New England Patriots' head coach remains to be seen, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion believes the head coach is not to be solely blamed for the team's poor performance.

Bill Belichick has not made a decision on Mac Jones yet

Mac Jones: Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots

The Patriots' offense is one of the worst in the league, and quarterback Mac Jones isn't doing much to keep his job as the team's starting quarterback. Although he doesn't have a good supporting cast to help him, careless mistakes have brought a lot of criticism towards him.

He was benched at the end of Sunday's game against the Colts, but coach Bill Belichick is yet to decide on his long-term future. As a result, it will be interesting to see who starts for the team after the bye week. In 10 games this season, Jones has thrown for 2,031 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a passer rating of 80.2.

As for Bill Belichick, if he does leave the Patriots, there will be other teams who will be more than eager to provide him with a better situation to coach and help them win games.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Let's Go podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.