Tom Brady delivers grim reality check for Patrick Mahomes after soul-crushing Super Bowl LIX's loss vs. Eagles

Tom Brady, best known for winning the Super Bowl in seven out of ten appearances, called one for the first time at LIX on Sunday. After seeing the Kansas City Chiefs get routed 22-40 by the Philadelphia Eagles, he had some words of wisdom for the Mahomes-led Chiefs near the end of the Fox broadcast.

Brady related it to his own loss at XLII - his New England Patriots had entered as sizable favorites after finishing the regular season 16-0 and dominating the playoffs, only to be upset by Eli Manning and the 10-6 wild card New York Giants.

"That loss to the Giants was 17 years ago, I still haven't lived it down as you care so deeply, I know the Chiefs do as well, Patrick too. The reality of a loss in this game is, you don't ever get over it, you go in with such high expectations as you won Super Bowls before, but you have a 34-point deficit with six minutes and 50 seconds left, I feel like you have to go out there in those last six minutes and just [do] as you expect you would.

"It's a difficult feeling to have, but if there's anybody who can rebound it's Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, this organization because of what it's built on," he added.

LIX saw Mahomes pressured constantly behind a faltering offensive line and was sacked six times and intercepted twice. He had a career-worst 33 yards at halftime.

Brady said that he could relate to this as he himself struggled in the face of Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, and Osi Umenyiora at XLII and later watched as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers harassed Mahomes at LV en route to a commanding 31-9 win.

Tom Brady sends message to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts after Super Bowl LIX win

On the victorious side, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts received the Tom Brady LFG Player of the Game and spoke with the seven-time Super Bowl winner after the game. Brady also offered advice to Hurts during the interview.

“It's going to take a lot of time to process it. You're going to wake up tomorrow morning and you're going to feel so good," Brady said. "What I want you to feel good about is, don't let that jersey out of your sight. I had a few stolen over the years, so keep track of that. It's going to be memorable down the road.”

Hurts was named the game's MVP for completing 17 of 22 passing attempts for 221 yards and two touchdowns against an interception, as well as rushing eleven times for 72 yards and a touchdown.

