Tom Brady ‘doesn’t understand’ why NFL refs flagged DK Metcalf after Seahawks WR’s altercation with Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt

DK Metcalf is known for his passion while on the field but found himself on the wrong end of an unsportsmanlike penalty in Week 6. The Seattle Seahawks' star wide receiver shoved the Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt, leading to the penalty and a likely fine from the league.

One person who seems to be on the side of Metcalf is NFL legend Tom Brady. He questioned the penalty on a recent episode of the "Let's Go" podcast. Brady said he didn't understand why the officials threw the flag on that play:

“I would actually like to see less violations called. Focus on the important ones and let some things go. I saw DK Metcalf got penalized for unnecessary roughness. I don't know if that’s unnecessary or not, but all I know is that the defender’s got every right to push back on DK, but he doesn't do it. So DK throws them on the ground."

Brady added:

"They throw a flag. I'm like, I don't understand what the flag is. This is football. This isn't touch football, this is real football. I think the physicality, which people really enjoy, I certainly enjoyed. I don't think we should ever lose that.”

DK Metcalf had four receptions for 69 yards in the Seahawks 17-13 loss to the Bengals in Week 6. He was targeted 10 times in the game by quarterback Geno Smith, the most in any game this season. Metcalf left the game in the third quarter with a hip injury but came back into the game.

DK Metcalf and the issues with penalties in his career

The penalty called against Metcalf in Week 6 is a pattern that both Seattle fans and coach Pete Carroll have seen time and again. This season, he had four penalties against him in five games, the most by any player at his position.

Last season saw Metcalf get eight penalties, seven of which were accepted. That was also the most of any wide receiver in the NFL. DK Metcalf is on pace this season to surpass that mark from the 2022 season.

In 2021, he was flagged and ejected from a game against the Green Bay Packers for getting into an altercation. We'll see if the 25-year-old can minimize the flags against him this season.