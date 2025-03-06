Tom Brady drives E1 Series into spotlight with Sustainability Magazine recognition

After 23 years in the NFL and seven Super Bowl rings later, Tom Brady is now making waves in Electric Boat Racing. In March, the former NFL QB's team, Team Brady was featured on the cover of Sustainability Magazine for its efforts in promoting eco-friendly racing.

Brady joined the E1 Series to help change boat racing, a sport that usually depends on fuel-powered engines. The E1 Series is the first-ever electric boat championship, where teams not only race but also work to reduce their environmental impact.

The boats in E1 use hydrofoil technology. It means they lift slightly out of the water as they race. This makes them faster and more energy-efficient.

Brady's team is guided by experts Joe Sturdy and Ben King. Sturdy is an engineer with experience in motorsports. He ensures the boats perform at their best. Meanwhile, King, who has a business background, helps grow the team's influence. The NFL veteran contributes by making important decisions about the team’s direction.

As it turns out, Tom Brady's team also won the inaugural championship. Other famous team owners include tennis legend Rafael Nadal, cricket star Virat Kohli, and Hollywood actor Will Smith.

Tom Brady believes E1 is a way to push for change

The former New England Patriots superstar is focused on making sure Team Brady supports sustainability efforts.

In E1, winning isn’t just about finishing first. It is also about protecting the oceans. Teams must track their carbon footprint and work on projects to help the environment.

"Being part of E1 is about more than competition, it’s about pushing boundaries for a bigger purpose," Tom Brady told Sustainability Magazine.

E1 series also brings attention to ocean pollution, climate change, and the need for cleaner technology. It also focuses on problems like underwater noise pollution, which affects marine life.

Each race location also hosts the Blue Impact Championship, where teams compete to make the biggest positive impact on the environment.

