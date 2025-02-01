Tom Brady drops a 3-word message for Kelsey Plum as WNBA guard exits Las Vegas Aces

Tom Brady sent a message to Kelsey Plum, as the All-Star guard embarks to Los Angeles to join the Sparks. After being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft by the then San Antonio Stars, Plum stayed with them until this year, becoming one of the best players in her position while helping the Las Vegas Aces win back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023.

After being cored by the Aces (similar to the NFL's franchise tag), Plum was traded to the LA Sparks to create a Big Three with rookie sensations Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, as well as reuniting with former Aces teammate Dearica Hamby.

As the Aces' official X/Twitter account shared a post celebrating her tenure with the team, Brady reacted to it and gave Plum the utmost honor she could receive from the Aces' part-owner.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Las Vegas legend. @Kelseyplum10 🙌," Brady tweeted on Saturday.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Plum leaves the franchise having played 235 games, averaging 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the field, 39% from deep and 88.2% from the free-throw line. In addition, she was a three-time All-Star, earned All-WNBA honors in 2022, All-Rookie in 2017, won the 2021 Sixth Player of the Year award and won two titles with the team.

Tom Brady became a minority owner of the Aces in 2023 after the WNBA's owners approved his bid to purchase a stake in October of that year. He entered the franchise's board right before the start of the 2023 WNBA Finals, celebrating with Kelsey Plum and Co. their second consecutive championship.

Bill Belichick reportedly unhappy with Tom Brady's Las Vegas Raiders hiring Pete Carroll as HC

While he's been enjoying good moments with the Aces, Tom Brady is trying to do the same with the Las Vegas Raiders. After NFL owners approved his bid to become a minority owner, Brady was given the keys to the car in every major decision they needed to make.

After signing Pete Carroll as their new head coach, reports surfaced claiming Bill Belichick, Brady's former coach in New England, wasn't pleased with this selection.

Per Pro Football Talk:

“The talk in league circles is that Belichick wasn’t pleased, to say the least, that Brady’s Raiders went with Carroll. But, again, Belichick can never say that, because it conflicts with the narrative that he’s always been all-in with UNC.”

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were extremely successful together, but this could be another instance where they can't look eye to eye.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.