Tom Brady drops fresh perspective on 49ers and Eagles collapse in Week 7

Tom Brady knows the difficulty of maintaining an undefeated season in the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback did so once in the regular season during his 23-year career.

He and the New England Patriots were one game shy of a completely undefeated season when the New York Giants had other ideas in Super Bowl XLII.

In Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers both endured their first losses of the season. The two teams were the lone undefeated teams in the NFL. During his weekly 'Let's Go!' podcast, Tom Brady spoke about both teams' losses.

“Nobody would have predicted that the 49ers would have lost and that the Eagles would have lost yesterday, you know. But that's just life in the NFL. And that tells you there's a lot of parity in league.”

Considering the matchups for both teams, it seemed nearly impossible for both to come out on the losing side. However, that is what happened on Sunday.

Brady stated that these results show the 'parity' in the National Football League. That any NFL team really can win or lose on any given day is a testament to the competitiveness in the league.

Tom Brady criticizes NFL officials over disastrous calls

Now that Tom Brady is retired, he sees the game from a different lens. It is that of an NFL fan who sees the game from the stands and on television. During this week's episode of the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL quarterback expressed his displeasure over the NFL officiating.

Brady recalled a play in particular that he disagreed with on Sunday. A play that NFL fans have discussed this week. On Sunday night in the closing seconds of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills primetime game, there was a missed holding call that could have given the Giants one last chance.

"It's definitely a penalty. There was obviously a holding, they just didn't call it. Football is a physical sport, there's a physical element to all of this. You throw a 15-yard flag for something that, you know, 20 years ago maybe wouldn't have had a flag. That affects the game in a big way."

Brady said the excessive flags as well as the lack of flags on plays both have an impact on the game. This is creating an impact on the game that wasn't there years ago.