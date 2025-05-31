  • home icon
  Tom Brady drops three-word message soaking up Inter Milan vs PSG Champions League final in Munich

Tom Brady drops three-word message soaking up Inter Milan vs PSG Champions League final in Munich

By Orlando Silva
Modified May 31, 2025 19:45 GMT
May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tom Brady looks on before the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Tom Brady drops three-word message soaking up Inter Milan vs PSG Champions League final in Munich.

Tom Brady - one of the greatest athletes of all time - is a highly competitive individual, as seen in multiple championship games and do-or-die situations in key matchups that have cemented his legacy in the NFL.

Off the field, the seven-time Super Bowl winner often surprises fans by catching major games and matches around the world, regardless of the sport. A year after watching the Paris Olympic Games, TB12 touched down in Munich to watch the 2025 UEFA Champions League final between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

After the Italian side beat FC Barcelona and PSG outclassed English giants Arsenal in the semifinals, they are battling at the Allianz Arena to win the most coveted trophy in soccer at the club level.

Tom Brady shared a series of stories on Instagram, showing that he was in attendance for this matchup. He wrote a three-word message to express his excitement ahead of what fans expect to be a game to remember.

"Here we go," he captioned the post while tagging both teams and the competition's official Instagram account.
Tom Brady's story from the 2025 UEFA Champions League final in Munich.
Tom Brady's story from the 2025 UEFA Champions League final in Munich. (Credits: IG/Tom Brady)

Given that the UCL final could perhaps witness a new winner in the competition's history, the Inter vs. PSG final sees both teams aiming to conclude a dream European season.

Tom Brady attended and was booed at the Indy 500 race

Nearly a week ago, Tom Brady also attended another huge event. He made an appearance at the Indy 500 on Sunday since Fox Sports, the company he joined ahead of the 2024 NFL season, had the broadcast rights to the race for the first time in its history.

Brady has a long and bitter history with Indianapolis fans. He clashed many times with the Indianapolis Colts, particularly during his tenure with the New England Patriots, when they had both Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck as their starting quarterback.

After the race, he shared a message on Instagram, which he also used to take another dig at Colts fans.

"What an incredible experience at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. Thanks to the@foxsports family for putting on an incredible show, and to my friend, the best driver in the world and 7x champion @jimmiejohnson for letting me tag along as we led out the pack. I’ll be back, and next time I’m driving!!!
"PS: it was great to get in one more successful drive in front of a bunch of colts fans."

This week, TB12 didn't have people booing him, but he was just as excited as he was last Sunday.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
