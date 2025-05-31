Tom Brady drops three-word message soaking up Inter Milan vs PSG Champions League final in Munich

Tom Brady - one of the greatest athletes of all time - is a highly competitive individual, as seen in multiple championship games and do-or-die situations in key matchups that have cemented his legacy in the NFL.

Off the field, the seven-time Super Bowl winner often surprises fans by catching major games and matches around the world, regardless of the sport. A year after watching the Paris Olympic Games, TB12 touched down in Munich to watch the 2025 UEFA Champions League final between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

After the Italian side beat FC Barcelona and PSG outclassed English giants Arsenal in the semifinals, they are battling at the Allianz Arena to win the most coveted trophy in soccer at the club level.

Tom Brady shared a series of stories on Instagram, showing that he was in attendance for this matchup. He wrote a three-word message to express his excitement ahead of what fans expect to be a game to remember.

"Here we go," he captioned the post while tagging both teams and the competition's official Instagram account.

Tom Brady's story from the 2025 UEFA Champions League final in Munich. (Credits: IG/Tom Brady)

Given that the UCL final could perhaps witness a new winner in the competition's history, the Inter vs. PSG final sees both teams aiming to conclude a dream European season.

Tom Brady attended and was booed at the Indy 500 race

Nearly a week ago, Tom Brady also attended another huge event. He made an appearance at the Indy 500 on Sunday since Fox Sports, the company he joined ahead of the 2024 NFL season, had the broadcast rights to the race for the first time in its history.

Brady has a long and bitter history with Indianapolis fans. He clashed many times with the Indianapolis Colts, particularly during his tenure with the New England Patriots, when they had both Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck as their starting quarterback.

After the race, he shared a message on Instagram, which he also used to take another dig at Colts fans.

"What an incredible experience at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. Thanks to the@foxsports family for putting on an incredible show, and to my friend, the best driver in the world and 7x champion @jimmiejohnson for letting me tag along as we led out the pack. I’ll be back, and next time I’m driving!!!

"PS: it was great to get in one more successful drive in front of a bunch of colts fans."

This week, TB12 didn't have people booing him, but he was just as excited as he was last Sunday.

