Tom Brady drops words of wisdom on parenting as father of three to Benjamin, Jack and Vivian

Being a single dad to three kids, Benjamin Jack and Vivian, Tom Brady had his share of unique parenting experiences. The NFL legend has often spoken about his fatherhood experience and all the struggles he has dealt with throughout his journey.

On Wednesday, Brady appeared on Jake Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, where the former quarterback reflected on his parenthood journey and talked about the wisdom he has gained from co-parenting his kids with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

"What I've learned over the last few years with being a parent is just being there," Brady said. "Because you don't know when the conversations are going to happen." [Timestamp: 54:45]

Moving forward, Brady explained how one could script those parent-kids conversations in any way possible, like:

"Hey, we're going to Disneyland and we're going to have this great day."

However, the most important part, according to Brady, was to be present in those moments to hard launch those conversations.

"So as a parent, you got to be available and you got to be present, and that's where the parenting happens," Brady added. "Not in the big moments. A lot of times it's in the small moments."

Tom Brady penned a gratitude-filled note on parenting

Tom Brady started this year with a special message, expressing gratitude towards his parenting experiences. Brady explained how he couldn't have imagined a better start to the year than being alongside his kids, and wrote via an Instagram post:

“I couldn’t have imagined a better way to ring in the new year than with the loves of my life. Reflecting on last year and thinking about the year ahead, there’s no better perspective than looking at these three and always trying to be better for them each day and helping to guide them in whatever way possible.”

Brady's post also featured pictures with daughter Vivian and Benjamin, whom he co-parents with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. There were also pictures of Brady with his eldest son, Jack, whom the former NFL quarterback co-parents with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

After sharing his gratitude-filled IG post, Brady shared an eye-opening take on what it's like to raise his kids in a competitive sports environment.

