'Tom Brady effect is very real' - Advertising CEO highlights the TB12 effect

We all know what Tom Brady means to various people: the GOAT to NFL fans, a hero to New England Patriots supporters, a savior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faithful and a loving and beloved member of his family. The country as a whole seems to have taken Tom Brady to their hearts and minds as well.

Recent statistics have emerged that showed how a product does well even if it has a tangential relationship with Tom Brady.

The Tom Brady effect in advertising

We have always known that Tom Brady endorsing a product will have an effect. That is the reason various brands like Subway use him in their commercials. What we have now come to know is that even if an advertisement is simply playing at the same time as Tom Brady is; there is a higher chance of fan engagement with that product.

Kevin Krim, the CEO and President of EDO, said:

“The Tom Brady effect is very real. What we've seen over the last six-and-a-half years is that Tom Brady has a huge impact when he's in a game, and the effect on advertising in those games is elevated.”

During a segment on Yahoo Finance Live, he went on to explain how the Tom Brady effect works. Since the channels know that Tom Brady is a superstar, they try to get the NFL to schedule them as prime-time games for them. It is during that time that there are more eyeballs on the TV.

Additionally, with Tom Brady playing, viewers are also more tuned into every play of the match. All of this translates into more fan viewership for the products being advertised during Tom Brady's games and higher fan engagement. To quantify them into numbers, a game featuring Tom Brady draws in 12% more viewers than an average regular-season game. Also, online searches increase by 15% for products that are advertised during games in which Tom Brady is playing.

Apart from that, Tom Brady also drives the sales of the products he himself endorses. To take an example, data found that there is a 68% increase in online searches for Subway when they see the Tom Brady advertisement as against any other Subway commercial.

Cumulatively taken, whether it is a product that has Tom Brady's support or simply a product that finds space in a Tom Brady game, every brand benefits from association with Tom Brady.

