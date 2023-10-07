Tom Brady is hyped up for Drake's new album "For All the Dogs" and gave a shoutout to the rapper for his success. After the entertainment star posted about his release on his Instagram, the greatest quarterback of all time tagged it in his story and wrote

"LFG"

LFG, of course, stands for Let's F**king Go it is safe to say he is really looking forward to sampling some of the songs on offer.

Tom Brady also has sports on his mind

Ever since Tom Brady retired, he now has more time to focus on things other than football. Right now in other years, he would have in the battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trying to top the division and get into the playoffs with home field advantage.

Now, he has time to peruse other things, including commenting on Drake's "For All the Dogs" album release. But that was not the only thing on his mind.

The quarterback also posted a story about Birmingham City soccer club. The English team are now partly owned by him as he expands his investment portfolio beyond football. He saw them begin the weekend defeating local rivals West Bromwich Albion. Tagging the soccer club's Instagram story, the former NFL player also wrote

"That's how you start a weekend"

It's clear to see that even though he is not on the field, he apetite to win has not been diminished by his retirement.

We might not see Drake for a while

It is good that Tom Brady took the chance to celebrate Drake's achievements as we might not see another album from the Canadian performer for some time to come. He will take a break to deal with some stomach issues that he has.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be honest. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost – and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life, and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach."

He also added that the sabbatical could last for a year or more, saying,

"I’m going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or something. Maybe a little longer.”

Thankfully for fans, Drake's hiatus seems to be more temporary than the permanent retirement for the GOAT quarterback.