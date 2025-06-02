Tom Brady enjoys offseason Dutch getaway with son Benjamin before kicking off FOX duties

Tom Brady will enter his second year as an NFL analyst with FOX in the 2025 season. However, before the next campaign begins, the legendary quarterback is spending some quality time with his youngest son, Benjamin.

On Sunday, Brady shared some pictures of his outing in the Netherlands on his Instagram story.

(image credit: instagram/tombrady)

(image credit: instagram/tombrady)

(image credit: instagram/tombrady)

(image credit: instagram/tombrady)

(image credit: instagram/tombrady)

(image credit: instagram/tombrady)

(image credit: instagram/tombrady)

Since Brady is retired and no longer has to attend practice on the gridiron, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has been engaging in many fun activities. He was at the Indy 500 last week before going on the Dutch getaway.

In the Netherlands, Brady enjoyed the sunshine while taking in the sights on a canal boat with Benjamin.

Brady will have to return to the U.S. later this month to take part in the Fanatics Games, which will run from June 20-22 at Javits Center in Manhattan, New York. He recently issued a challenge to rapper DJ Khaled about their golf game.

Brady has three children. His eldest, Jack, was born from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Brady also has two children, Benjamin and a daughter, Vivian Lake, with his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen.

A look at Tom Brady's contract with FOX

Fox NFL analyst Tom Brady - Source: Getty

Tom Brady signed a 10-year $375 million contract with FOX in 2022. At the time, he was still playing in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although Brady retired from football in February 2023, he took a break for a year before beginning his role as a FOX analyst.

Brady had mixed reviews from fans in his first year as an announcer. Some felt that the former quarterback might look to cut his deal with the broadcast giant after one season.

However, in February, Brady confirmed that he will be returning for his second year as analyst.

