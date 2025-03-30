Tom Brady enjoys ski getaway with daughter Vivian in Montana

NFL legend Tom Brady has been off duty from football since Super Bowl LIX, but with the football season over, he’s fully focused on his role as a father to his three kids.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner shared a picture on his Instagram on Friday with his youngest child, Vivian, as the father-daughter duo went skiing in the Pioneer Mountains in Montana. Brady also wrote a message for Vivian:

“We got next @yellowstoneclub”

Tom Brady IG status with his daughter Vivian

Brady, who is a member of the exclusive Yellowstone Club, owns property near Big Sky, Montana. The club requires a hefty $400,000 one-time membership fee and a $40,000 annual fee. It also mandates buying or building a luxury home worth $4 million or more.

However, the price is worth the experience, as the amenities include several outdoor adventure activities. It is the perfect getaway resort for someone like Brady, who often engages in physical activities to relax.

Last month, Brady met LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at the same location while skiing. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL, the two ran into each other, while Jordan Schultz of Fox reported that Brady hosted Stafford at his home in Big Sky Resort.

Brady often spends his vacations at the luxurious resort during his offseason breaks to enjoy adventure activities such as skiing.

Tom Brady takes part in adventure activities with his children

Brady spent his vacation at the same resort last year, engaging in adventurous activities with his three kids. He shared multiple photos from the trip on his Instagram story.

In one of the snaps, Brady posed with Vivian and Benjamin, holding their fishing rods. He wrote:

“Gone Fishin’”

Brady also shared a beautiful picture of the Yellowstone Club golf course nestled in the valley amidst the forest. In a clip, Brady and Vivian crossed a rope course while Brady motivated his daughter by shouting, “Come on, girl.” As a proud father, he wrote:

“So courageous, this one.”

In another clip, Brady attempted the same course while Vivian encouraged him, shouting, “Go, Dad, go!” Brady responded, “Kiddos, how dare you make me do this?”

He shared the clip on his Instagram story and captioned it:

“When your son calls you a chicken but your daughter is cheering you on ❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂”

These adorable moments reflect Brady’s commitment to being a good father by spending quality time with his children.

