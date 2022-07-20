“Let’s get this guy out of here” - Colin Cowherd claims Tom Brady was scared of losing the Patriots locker room to Jimmy Garoppolo

The relationship between Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo has at times been portrayed as contentious. The quarterback duo spent three years together after the New England Patriots selected Garoppolo in the 2014 NFL Draft.

With Brady approaching forty, many saw Jimmy Garoppolo as the natural successor in New England. But Tom Brady had other ideas. Garoppolo never got close to usurping Brady, and was eventually traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

Rumors have persisted that the pair had a frosty relationship. Outspoken NFL analyst Colin Cowherd recently suggested that Brady was keen to see the back of Garoppolo. He thinks this was because of how popular the young quarterback was in the locker room.

Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the analyst had this to say about the signal callers:

"There are certain guys, and they don't always have to be great players. But they're guys guys. And the players love them. They're great locker room guys. This is what I've said about Jimmy G. He's a great looking guy. He's a nice guy, impossible to hate."

He continued:

"I think Tom Brady sensed that, knowing, let's get this guy out of here like guys love Jimmy G..."

He concluded by saying:

"This whole Trey Lance circus, he's been great. He's been a total coach's dream… Jimmy's just one of those guys. You want to go hang out with him and have a beer... If there was a guy in the locker room you want to go out and have a steak dinner with it's Jimmy G."

Is there any truth to the Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo rumors?

New England Patriots v New York Jets

The old adage of "there's no smoke without any fire" is often applied in situations such as this. The Brady-Garoppolo dynamic has been debated ever since Garoppolo arrived in New England. However, there has never been any smoking gun uncovered, nor anything to corroborate the rumor.

In fact, if there is some form of personal beef, the pair seem to have hidden it well. Garoppolo has been infusive in his praise of Tom Brady and the time they spent together.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers Talk Podcast, he said:

"The daily conversations initially were new to me. We’re talking about his family, his kids, things like that. And I’m a 22-year-old kid, fresh out of college, so that took a little while. But the friendship, the competitiveness that we always had for each other, that pretty much clicked right away."

Tom Brady was equally glowing about Garoppolo during an appearance on Boston sports radio station WEEI:

"I have a great relationship with all my teammates. I certainly did with Jimmy. I loved working with Jimmy. We had a great time together. I wish him nothing but the best, like always. Just like all my teammates, really. I think that is just how I feel about him.”

If there is any truth to the rumor, neither seems likely to admit it at this point in time.

