Tom Brady fights Star Wars Stormtroopers at Disney World with wife Gisele Bundchen and kids

Including the Bucs' most recent triumph in 2020, Tom Brady has now won the Super Bowl an astonishing 7 times. That's three more times more than Joe Montana (49ers) or Terry Bradshaw (Steelers) managed (4), and one more time than even the most winningest Super Bowl franchise in the history of the league, the Patriots (6), have amassed.

As a consequence of all this success, few could deny the consensus agreed GOAT a quick trip to Disney World, Florida with the family -- Brady has most certainly earned some quality R&R!

He went to Disney World! Seven-time Super Bowl Champion @TomBrady recently had an out-of-this world adventure while visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: https://t.co/PWlwsZaGBg #SBLV pic.twitter.com/gKOHlSrntq — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) April 5, 2021

What did Tom Brady say about his experience at Walt Disney World, Florida?

Tom Brady Celebrates Super Bowl LV Victory at Walt Disney World Resort

Even at 43, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback Brady evidently enjoyed his trip to Walt Disney World with the family, writing in a post on the social media platform, Instagram:

"Thank you @waltdisneyworld for showing me and my family an incredible time. Darth Vader told my son Benny “the force is strong with this one” and now I will be spending the rest of the week convincing him that a) Jedi isn’t a real profession and b) he is not allowed on the “dark side”

What did Tom Brady do at Walt Disney World?

As you can see in the link above, the former Patriot clearly enjoyed wielding a lightsaber in the general direction of a platoon of Stormtroopers at the Galaxy's Edge attraction at Universal Studios.

Advertisement

What did people say about Tom Brady's visit to Walt Disney World?

Tom Brady rookie card sells for record $2.25 million:https://t.co/Iarn28WefV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2021

Brady is the best and most-winning player to ever suit up in the NFL; his rookie trading card just sold for a staggering $2.25 million, so of course, patrons of the social media platform Instagram were quick to draw comparisons between the NFL's Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) and 'The Chosen One,' Luke Skywalker, the famed protagonist of the Star Wars movie franchise.

Here are some of the top comments on IG:

Comment posted by jack_eyev

"The force is strong with this one."

Comment posted by jacksonpommer

"He is the chosen one!"

You get the idea.

Perhaps the NFL's anointed 'chosen one' is somehow a descendent of the Jedi gene pool...