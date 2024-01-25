Tom Brady flaunts timeless $150,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch

While Tom Brady never became the highest-paid NFL quarterback, his longevity allowed him to earn an estimated $333 million in salaries. He has parlayed his fortune into a sports brand (TB12), a clothing line (Brady Brand), and a production company (Religion of Sports), among others.

He has also invested in sports teams like the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and the EFL Championship’s Birmingham F.C. The seven-time Super Bowl winner is reportedly in conversation with Mark Davis for a minority stake with the Las Vegas Raiders.

As he grows his business empire, Brady has spent a fortune in several real estate properties, including a Montana ranch and a Tribeca apartment. The three-time NFL Most Valuable Player has a penchant for classy accessories, as shown in his recent Instagram story.

Tom Brady shared a picture of his $150,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar timepiece with the caption:

“One of my fav fav. Thanks Francois.”

Tom Brady shows his $150,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch

For proper context, Francois-Henry Bennahmias turned Audemars Piguet into one of the most iconic luxury timepiece brands worldwide. He worked for the company for three decades, with the last 11 as its Chief Executive Officer. He retired from this post last year, but not before making an indelible impact on the brand.

Brady is just one of the brand’s high-profile advocates of the Swiss company established in 1875. It’s hard to fault him for patronizing Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak because of its elegant yet timeless look.

As shown by the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, the watch features a titanium bezel, a screw-down crown, and an octagonal case. It has a perpetual calendar and is water resistant for up to 60 feet (20 meters).

The watch-making company created the first Royal Oak watch in 1972. It brought the brand to international prominence as celebrities like Tom Brady love its design.

Tom Brady is set to earn more fortune as a color commentator

Brady is set to join the FOX Sports broadcast booth as an analyst for NFL games. His contract for the job was reported to be $375 million for ten years.

Tom Brady was initially scheduled to join the broadcast panel after retirement but begged off for the 2023 season to spend more time with his family, especially his children. A year later, he is set to lend his football wisdom by dissecting plays while speaking through a microphone.