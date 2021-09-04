David Patten death: Tom Brady and the Patriots react to former WR's death

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and a host of former Patriots teammates have sent touching tributes to former wide receiver David Patten after news broke of his sudden death on Friday morning.

As per ESPN, Daivd Patten, 47, who was a member of the Patriots' first three Super Bowl winning teams, died in a motorcycle crash on September 2 according to Naida Rutherford, the Richland County Coroner.

David Patten is perhaps best known for catching an eight-yard pass from Brady that pushed the Patriots' lead over the then-St.Louis Rams out to 14-3 in the second quarter in Super Bowl XXXVI. A game in which the Patriots ended up winning 20-17.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady paid tribute to this former teammate with a heartfelt message on his Instagram and wrote: "The consummate professional. RIP my friend. My love goes out to David's family."

Tom Brady (via his IG) on the late David Patten. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/B6CyOVcDKh — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) September 3, 2021

More tributes for David Patten

The tributes for David Patten did not stop with Brady, as several other former players as well as Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick all paid tribute to the former receiver as they both issued official statements.

"I am heartbroken by the news of David Patten's passing," Kraft said.

"He was a devout Christian who followed his passion following his football career and founded his own ministry. David Patten transitioned from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher. In New England, he will always be remembered as a three-time Super Bowl Champion.

"His touchdown reception in the AFC Championship game at Pittsburgh propelled the Patriots to Super Bowl XXXVI and I'll never forget his remarkable catch in the back of the end zone in that game.

"It was our only offensive touchdown in the Super Bowl and secured our first championship in franchise history. Our sincerest sympathies are with his wife, Galiena, his family and all who are mourning David's tragic and untimely death."

Head coach Bill Belichick then paid tribute to his former player.

"It breaks my heart to hear of David Patten's tragic passing at such a young age," said Belichick.

"I am grateful to have coached David. He is an essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions.

"I especially appreciate David for his professional journey. As much as anyone, David epitomized the unheralded, self-made player who defied enormous odds to not only earn a job in the NFL but to become a key player on multiple championship teams.

"I can speak for anyone who had the pleasure to be around David, that his work ethic, positive energy and character were elite. My deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones."

Richard Seymour, a former teammate who played in the NFL for over a decade, posted a heartfelt tweet about his former teammate.

"Heartbroken," Seymour tweeted with a broken heart emoji alongside a photo of Patten catching a touchdown pass in Super Bowl XXXVI. "Great man of God...lost for words - David Patten..."

heartbroken 💔 great man of God… lost for words - David Patten… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021

David Patten also had stints with the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints.

Edited by Samuel Green