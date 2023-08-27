Tom Brady had a four-word message for Raiders QBs Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O’Connell before game vs Cowboys

Tom Brady might have retired from playing in the NFL, but he's still around the league with the season nearing its start. The new minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders was present at the AT&T Stadium as his team faced the Dallas Cowboys in preseason Week 3, offering some encouragement for the players.

The quarterback was seen next to the visitor team's entrance as Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell walked out to the field right before the start of the game. Once they're passing through the GOAT, Tom Brady gave them the simplest of messages - but one that feels special when you hear from him:

"Go ruin their night"

Tom Brady's ownership: former quarterback own stakes at two Las Vegas teams

After announcing his second (and, this time, official) retirement, Tom Brady has ventured through different avenues as an investor.

He first bought a small stake in both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Aces (WNBA), who are owned by Mark Davis. More recently, he also became an investor in the English Championship team Birmingham City, working directly with the club's Board and executive members as they push for a Premier League berth.

The interesting caveat to this story is that Tom Brady has never played for the Raiders - instead, Brady and the Raiders were at the center of one of the league's most controversial games, the Tuck Rule Game in 2001 which spearheaded the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl. He holds a 5-1 record against Mark Davis' team.

There wasn't much else for him to accomplish after over two decades of playing in the NFL. His stint with the Patriots alongside Bill Belichick was legendary and will be remembered for decades to come. He also was one of the FTX's public faces as an investor before the company declared bankruptcy.

It's sad to see the league moving on without Brady playing quarterback for a team, but it's great to see he's still involved in football. After all, everyone can learn something from the greatest of all time, even if he's not sitting in the same quarterback room anymore.

